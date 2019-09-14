EVELETH — The Hibbing junior varsity boys cross country team placed fifth at the Eveleth Lions Meet held Thursday at the Eveleth Golf Course.

The Bluejackets scored 102 points to place behind Cloquet 35, Superior 65, Duluth Denfeld 68 and Duluth East 102.

Jack Gabardi was 14th, Jacob Jensrud 18th, Ethan Aune 20th, Carter Bungarden 24th and Nil Heinemann 26.

In the junior high boys meet, Hibbing was second with 76 points. Ely won it with 42.

Justin Walker was third, Taite Murden fifth, Christian Massich 16th, Oliver Stevens 18th, Sam Gabardi 34th, Preston Sladek 36th and Jeremiah Schwartz 38th.

In the junior high girls race, the Bluejackets placed fourth with 80 points. Proctor had 46, Crosby-Ironton 76 and Cloquet 79.

Gianna Figueroa was fifth, Alizah Langner eighth, Justine McDannold 17th, Libby Elias 20th, Grace Bigelow 30th and Emma Reini 38th.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments