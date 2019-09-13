HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda wants his team to face the toughest competition as possible.
So far, the Bluejackets have done that, and that will happen again today when Hibbing hosts the eight-team Hibbing Invite, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles will be in Hibbing. No. 3 and 4 singles and third doubles will be at the Quad City Tennis Center in Virginia, and No. 2 doubles will be held in Eveleth.
Joining the Bluejackets in the invite will be Pine City, Bemidji, Duluth East, Virginia Stillwater, Eveleth-Gilbert and Grand Rapids/Greenway.
“Oh my goodness it’s going to be tough all the way around,” Conda said. “We’ll be fighting for points here and there. It all hinges on what teams do with their lineups. Some of them might stack their doubles.
“East will have the one singles pretty much locked up. They’re unstoppable for anybody. It’s going to be great competition.”
How will Conda make up his lineup?
“I’m not going to load up in doubles,” he said. “We’ll play it balanced. Playing that good competition should help us. Those that play will be no different than today. It’ll be a good lesson every match they have.
“They will have to fight for every point, and it will be the same thing in all three matches. It should make us a better team. It’s all about hitting a lot of balls. As soon as we hit one million more, we’ll be ready.”
Conda said he won’t change things up too much. He wants his team playing good-percentage tennis.
“I want them to hit the right shots at the time, whether we make it or not,” Conda said. “We have to start hitting in more first serves and eliminate the double faults. We have to get better at service return.
“Those are the two most important shots in the game. You can’t start the point or win the point unless we have those two things going for us.”
Conda also wants his team to make good decisions on the court, whether he has a hand in the decision or not.
“That’s another factor in it,” Conda said. “I’ll be keeping score all day long, so they will be empowered to make their own decisions. That’s a part of the game, learning how to compete. They will be on their own out there.
“Our doubles teams can talk to each other, communicate. In singles, it can get lonely on the court. I like that. It helps them. It’s all a part of the process. You can’t always depend on someone to hold your hand.”
