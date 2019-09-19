Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — How can the Hibbing High School football team turn things around?
According to Bluejacket coach Shawn Howard, more intensity would help.
That’s why Howard and his coaching staff have ramped things up in practice this week in preparation for Hibbing’s upcoming game with Cloquet, which begins at 7 p.m., today at Cheever Field.
The Bluejackets enter the game with a 0-3 record, having given up 173 points in those three games.
“We changed the intensity at practice,” Howard said. “Our coaches felt like the practices were getting kind of soft. We changed it. We’ve had a lot more intensity. They’re a lot faster through practice.
“We also have the kids in the weight room a little bit more than in the past.”
Defensively, it’s all about tackling and, most importantly, trusting in all 11 players on the field.
“It’s a belief in each other in what we’re calling,” Howard said. “It seems like everyone is out there playing for themselves. We have to play for each other. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week, playing for each other and not for ourselves.
That’s not an easy thing to communicate to them.
“It’s a difficult thing,” Howard said. “It takes us as coaches preaching that constantly, and not reverting back to the way things were. The kids, in leadership, finally believing in it and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we have to do.’”
That defense must come together against the Lumberjacks.
“We have to stop their running game,” Howard said. “They run a reverse, that halfback-to-halfback play. They always seem to catch teams off guard. It caught us off guard a few times last year.
“We have to preach it that this is what’s coming. We have to stay at home. You can’t buy into the fakes. That’s what happened last week, people buying into fakes.”
It’s all about staying home, containing and pushing the plays back to the middle of the field.
“They have to watch their keys,” Howard said. “They can’t be staring at the running back. They can’t be staring at the quarterback. They have to watch their keys. That will take them to the ball.”
Offensively, quarterback Mayson Brown now has one game under his belt, so that should help him handle the offense a little better.
“We’ll mix up the play calls, and we’ll mix up our formations a little bit more,” Howard said. “We’ll use some formations that we haven’t used in the past. Our personnel are starting to get healthy.
“With them available, we can start using different formations. Once again, it’s having a belief in each other, and a belief in what’s being called.”
As far as the Bluejackets’ offensive line goes, Howard is hoping they can stay healthy. If that happens, there will be more cohesiveness with that unit.
“We’ve had a few kids gone this week with them being sick,” Howard said. “We’re hoping they’re healthy, but it’s about the scheme, being smart about who we have on the offensive line, and knowing how to use it.”
To start building a program, success is always a priority.
This would be a good game for the Bluejackets to start seeing some of their hard work pay off.
“That’s huge,” Howard said. “We’ve been telling the kids that all week. We have to be competitive. We have to focus on winning the quarter, not the game. If we have a competitive game, the kids will start believing in each other, and things will pick up.”
