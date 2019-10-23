Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Can the Hibbing High School girls cross country team advance to state?
That question will be answered today when the Section 7AA Meet begins at 3 p.m., at the Cloquet Country Club.
The top two teams, then the next eight runners not on those teams, will advance to state.
Bluejacket coach James Plese knows it won’t be easy to get past Forest Lake, which can put five runners in the top 10 on a good day, but after that, anything is possible
Hibbing will have to get out of its comfort zone to achieve that ultimate goal.
“They seem focused,” Plese said. “We’ve had a light week. We’re tapering obviously, but the weather has thrown a few kinks at us because of how crazy it got. We had a beautiful MEA, then we show up for practice Monday and it’s cold and wet again.
“That’s the reality we’ve lived in this fall, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone. They’re focused.”
Plese said the Rangers’ top five runners have an average time in the 19:20s. That’s why it’s not feasible to catch them.
Andover’s runners are averaging times of 20:15 to 20:30.
“That’s going to be faster than we’ve run, but if the girls have their goals in mind or their sights set at advancing to state, that’s where we need to be, looking for those Andover runners,” Plese said. “That’s what we’re pounding into their heads.
“If they see an Andover girl, they have to go run with her.”
Locally, Plese said his top four runners, Reese Aune, Aune Boben, Mattison Johnson and Lily Hess, must be aware of Hermantown’s top-two runners.
“They’re probably near the cutoff for the individual qualifiers,” Plese said. “We also have to look out for Andover team-wise as well. It’s a multi-pronged approach.”
This will be Hess’ and Johnson’s last section runs, and Plese has noticed how focused they are for this race.
“That’s contagious,” Plese said. “Reese and Aune are competitors. They want to be the No. 1 runner, and they want to keep their season going. That’s been fun to watch.”
Jorie Anderson and Jocelyn Strukel are coming off good runs at the Iron Range Conference Meet, so they should be primed for good races.
“They both ran stronger than I’ve seen them run,” Plese said.
Alizah Langner, who is a seventh-grader, rounds out the team.
“This girls team, their strength is their depth, and their ability to pack up,” Plese said. “Hopefully, the seniors start off strong, show them the ropes and go after this.”
Plese expects the course to be soggy, but that’s nothing new. The Bluejackets, along with the other teams in the area, having done nothing but run on wet courses this season.
“It was a mud-run year for us,” Plese said. “We should be used to it, ready for it, and hopefully, the girls go out there and perform well. It would be a good swan song for Matti and Lily.”
Plese would like to finish in the top half of the section. Top five would be ideal. Top three would be fantastic.
“We’ll be in a dogfight there,” Plese said. “Cambridge will be right there, then us. We’d also like to be the top northern school. Cloquet is tough, and we’ve traded blows with Duluth East a couple of times.
“Even if it’s top seven, but we’re the top northern school, that’s a good year for us. If we don’t make state, somewhere in that three-to-seven range would be where we want to be.”
On the boys side, Hibbing hasn’t placed exactly where it has wanted to place, but Plese said it was a good year nonetheless.
“Their progress, their times, they have improved,” he said. “They don’t get quite as many accolades because they’re not winning meets, but they are improving.”
This will be the final section runs for seniors John Larrabee and Noah Anderson.
“They’ve had a good year,” Plese said. “They’ve performed well and worked hard. They’ve done a nice job for us, so hopefully, they run well. They won’t let the weather affect them because it’s a mindset.
“Noah has been saying, ‘Injuries are a mindset. Weather is mindset. Just get it out of your state-of-mind.’ You have to get over that and compete.”
The Bluejackets’ top runner, Zach Rusich, will try to put it all together and have a shot at advancing to state.
“He’s been disappointed in his performance this season,” Plese said. “He put a lot of time in last summer. He’s only a sophomore, and sometimes, you don’t see those gains you might see during your junior and senior years.
“He’s mentally ready. He has to block out any extra noise out there. That’s what we’re asking of him. It would be nice to see him break the 18-minute mark. Zach has a good chance of that today.”
Jacob Jensrud has been coming on as of late, so Plese expects him to have a good race.
“During the middle of the season, he doesn’t know what happened,” Plese said. “He’s figuring out that he can do this. He’ll probably try to hang with Zach a little bit, and see how it goes for him.”
Rounding out the lineup are Ethan Roy, Jack Gabardi and Jeremiah Wentland.
“We’re young. We’re inexperienced in 5Ks,” Plese said. “The battle for those sixth and seventh spots, their PRs, from five through nine, were separated by 16 seconds. It was a tough call, but this is who we ended up going with.
“We’re happy with this group of kids. Hopefully, they perform well today, then keep those goals in mind. I’m hoping to take top 10. That has to be a goal for them. Shoot for top 10 and see what happens. They want to finish on a high note.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.