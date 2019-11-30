GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey dominated play, but the scoreboard read otherwise.
The Bluejackets outshot White Bear Lake 40-16 but the Bears scored a sudden-death, power-play goal at 2:14 of overtime en route to a 2-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday at IRA Arena at the Grand Rapids Tournament.
Needless to say, it was a frustrating loss for Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke.
“We did a lot of good things, but we did take the first half of the second period off,” Hyduke said. “That defined the game a little bit. It allowed them to get back into the game
“What it tells you is that you have to play 51 minutes. I thought we worked hard and did a lot of good things, but there’s still a lot of little things we need to improve on.”
Hibbing/Chisholm outplayed the White Bear Lake through the whole first period and took a 1-0 lead at 4:36 when Megan Bussey found the back of the net.
The problem: the Bluejackets had plenty of opportunities to expand the lead, but they couldn’t beat Bears’ goalie Kaylee Kloos.
Then came the second period.
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t have same jump, and they were also turning the puck over in its defensive zone one time too many.
On one of those occasions, Sophie Verkerke pounced on a loose puck in front of the Bluejackets’ net and lit the lamp at 2:35 to tie it 1-1.
After that, Hibbing/Chisholm picked up its play and started controlling zone time again.
The Bluejackets had to kill off two penalties, but they also had three man-advantage situations themselves that they couldn’t convert on.
On the weekend, Hibbing/Chisholm went 0-for-9 on the power play.
“Today, we actually, at times, moved the puck extremely well,” Hyduke said. “I have to give credit to their goaltender for coming up with key saves when we found seams and went to the net.
“I was happy with our puck movement. Our break out was decent, but we do have to finish. That’s a mindset, a focus thing. We have to start working on it, but we have a lot of little things that we have to improve on, also.”
Five-on-five, the Bluejackets once again controlled the puck in the third period, and Hyduke thought his team might be able to get the lead.
“The kids did some good things,” Hyduke said. “They were creative. I can’t fault our effort in the third period. I thought. We took a step back that first half of the second period, but from that point on, I thought we dictated play again.
“You still have to put the puck in the back of the net to get a victory. We came up short tonight.”
In the overtime session, Hibbing/Chisholm got mixed up on a line change, which put too many players on the ice. The call was made, then on the ensuing faceoff, the puck went back to the point.
Verkerke wristed a shot from just inside the blueline that got past a screened Bluejacket goaltender Lily Hess for the game-winning goal.
“The change would have been OK, but while they were changing, the puck got dumped to right where we were changing,” Hyduke said. “The puck went side-to-side. Had it went to the other sideboard, there wouldn’t have been a penalty.
“It was just unfortunate that the puck got thrown right to where our change was occurring. They called it.”
Hess finished with 14 saves. Kloos had 39 saves.
“Overall, I thought we worked hard over the weekend,” Hyduke said. “It was unfortunate that every time we did have a breakdown, the other teams finished. We have to shore up a few things, but we might have taken a step forward as far as our effort.”
WBL 0 1 0 1 — 2
HC 1 0 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, Megan Bussey (Aune Boben), 4:36
Second Period — 2. WBL, Sophie Verkerke (Jillian Moor, Ellie Sarauer), 2:35.
Third Period — No scoring.
Overtime — 3. WBL, Verkerke IMarin Shoeberil), pp, 2:14.
Goalie Saves — White Bear Lake, Sophie Kloos 17-9-13-0—39; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 3-5-6-0—14.
Penalties — White Bear Lake 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
