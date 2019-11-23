HIBBING — After losing four games in a row by a total of seven goals, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team needed something positive to happen.
The only way to snap that four-game losing streak was playing 51 minutes of solid hockey.
The Bluejackets had a slow first period, but they started picking up momentum and rolled to a 5-0 victory over Northern Lakes, out of Pequot Lakes, Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was a relief to finally feel some success, but it took a little while for the Bluejackets to get going.
“I thought our first period was OK,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “I thought we did more of a feeling-out process during that first period, then in the second, we picked the tempo up a little bit.
“In the third, I thought we came out and skated. We weren’t doing as much thinking, just anticipating and reacting. Even though we only got a couple of goals, our opportunities were good in that period. We were creative, and I liked that.”
The Bluejackets would get one goal in the first 17 minutes of play as Claire Rewertz beat Lightning goalie Kate Stephens at 1:40 of the first, but that would be it for the period
In the second period, Maddie Rewertz let a shot go from the right point, and that one found its way into the back of the net at 3:36 to make it 2-0.
Northern Lakes would take a penalty at 4:54, and it only took Hibbing/Chisholm four seconds to make it 3-0.
Emma Lundell scored that power-play goal at 4:58.
“We’ve been working on taking the seams if the other team gives them, and Allie (Bussey) hit Emma, and she had a seam right down the middle,” Hyduke said. “The nice thing was that Julia (Gherardi) was right there for a tip, if it was wide
“That was a nice play. I thought we grew as a team as the game went on. That’s important. We started doing some of the things that we’re capable of doing. We still have a long way to go, but it’s nice to see the girls get some success.”
Actually, Hyduke couldn’t have drawn up that goal any better to score just four seconds into the man advantage.
“We’ve been preaching to the girls to take what they give us,” Hyduke said. “It opened up immediately and there was no hesitation on Emma’s part. That happened because we had two nice passes prior to that.
“It was tape-to-tape, so there was no hesitation on exploding the seam that opened up.”
After that goal, the Bluejackets took two penalties, but they killed them to perfection.
“We mixed in a lot of different people on the PK,” Hyduke said. “I thought everybody worked hard. Nobody was lazy. Their rotation, at times, was maybe a little sloppy, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. I won’t take a lack of effort, but we can correct the other things.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would score twice more in the third as Allie Bussey beat Stephens with a high shot at 9:52, then Julia Gherardi scored at 16:52.
Gherardi’s goal was a prime example of playing hard through the entire game, which is what Hyduke wants.
“You play through that whistle,” Hyduke said. “We took a couple of penalties for being aggressive, not cheap,” Hyduke said. “I’ll take those.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Lily Hess had 18 saves for her second shutout of the season.
Stephens finished with 38 stops.
NL 0 0 0 — 0
HC 1 2 2 — 5
First Period — 1. HC, Claire Rewertz (Dorothy Kearney), 1:40.
Second Period — 2. HC, Maddie Rewertz (Emma Lundell, Kearney), 3:36; 3. HC, Lundell (Kearney, Allie Bussey), pp, 4:58.
Third Period — 4. HC, Bussey (Kearney), 9:52; 5. HC, Julia Gherardi, 16:52.
Goalie Saves — Northern Lakes, Kate Stephens 14-13-11—38; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 3-8-7—18.
Penalties — Northern Lakes 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
