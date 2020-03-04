Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It had been 12 years since the Hibbing High School girls basketball team had advanced to the state tournament when they broke that drought last season, beating Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAA Tournament.
It helped to have Abby McDonald, Lizzy Tuomi, Eve Turner and McKenzie Maki on the team, but once they graduated, a lot of question marks remained.
Did the Bluejackets have a chance to repeat as section champions without those players on the team?
It was up to returners like Kourtney Manning, Haley Hawkinson, Jacie Clusiau and Fanci Williams to guide the team back into the section finals.
Could they do it?
The answer is a resounding yes.
Hibbing is getting that chance to defend its Section 7AAA title when the Bluejackets take on Hermantown in a 7 p.m., contest at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
According to Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe, most of the teams were hit hard by graduation, except for one, the Hawks.
“I knew that Hermantown, which only lost one player, they were going to come back strong,” LaCoe said. “The way we played, off and on during the season, I probably wasn’t expecting us to be in this position, but I knew the girls had it in them.
“They started getting more comfortable as the season went further along. They’re playing well right now.”
LaCoe knew that some of his players had to get used to the pace of the game. Some of them didn’t see varsity action last year, so the transition from the junior varsity team to the varsity was going to take some time.
“It was quicker than what they were used to last year,” LaCoe said. “Fanci, Jacie, Kourtney and Hawk were the only ones that had any experience in this. The rest were brand new to this.
“They’ve come a long way. To say that I’m proud of these girls is an understatement from how far we’ve come along, but we still have some work to do.”
Having that experience should go along way in helping the Bluejackets succeed against Hermantown.
“Everybody has to show up,” LaCoe said. “We’ve been talking about that all week. It might only be two minutes in the game, but if they go out there and get some rebounds, play good defense, take care of the ball, that’s what we’re looking for.
“It’s not going to be one person that puts us over the top. It’s going to be a collective group. We need those main girls to show up.”
Hawkinson has amped up her game, scoring 32 points against Chisago Lakes in Hibbing’s playoff opener. Williams led the way against Princeton with 13, and Hawkinson and Manning both had 11.
“Both Hawk and Kourtney have been playing well,” LaCoe said. “We need to hit our shots.”
In two meetings this season, the Hawks are 2-0 against Hibbing, but the margin of victory in those two games is only three points, a 37-36 Hermantown win on Jan. 28, and 53-51 Hawk victory on Feb. 18.
“We’ve got the confidence that we can play with anybody that’s across from us right now,” LaCoe said. “We’re confident that we can beat them. The way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, and the way we can play on the defensive end, we can shut teams down.
“That’s what we’ve been able to do to them, slow them down. They’re averaging 65 points per game. If we can hold teams in the high 30s or low 40s, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win. We want a chance to win at the end of the game, and we’ll have that chance.”
To beat Hermantown, Hibbing will have to slow down Ally Schmitz, but other player, Maiah Christianson, burned the Bluejackets from the 3-point line in that second loss.
Those two will have to be contained by Hibbing’s defense.
“She (Christianson) didn’t play against us the first game, she was sick,” LaCoe said. “She’s tough on the defensive end, and offensively, she can knock down shots. She’s aggressive.
“We’re going to have to know where she is at all times. We’ll play some man. We’ll play some zone, whichever is working better for us. We’ll see how it goes. We have to know where she is and where Schmitz is at all times. We stress team defense, and when we’re helping each other out, good things happen.”
