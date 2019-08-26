Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After watching game one of the season, a 4-0 loss to Osseo last Friday, Hibbing/Chisholm girls soccer Brittany Lindstrom knew she had to work on one thing — positioning.
So the Bluejackets spent Monday working on where they’re supposed to be on the field.
Lindstrom is hoping that practice pays some dividends as Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Duluth today to take on Marshall, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Bluejackets were supposed to play Two Harbors Monday, but that game was postponed due to the rain.
That gave Lindstrom a chance to have practice to shore up the Bluejackets positioning on the field. Hibbing/Chisholm will need that, taking on a Hilltoppers team that won the Section 7A title last year.
“We worked on staying in their lanes, who stays wide and who stays toward the center of the field because we’re working on formations that the girls aren’t used to.,” Lindstrom said. “It was good to have practice to get that new formation going, what they need to do and where they need to be.
“It’s so intense.”
Lindstrom was happy with her teams’ defense against the Orioles, but now it’s about moving the ball up the field and getting scoring chances.
“Our defense is phenomenal,” Lindstrom said. “Now we have to generate more offensive opportunities. We’re starting to get more chemistry with the younger girls. We’ve stressed that the offense also needs to play defense when we don’t have the ball.”
To generate more scoring chances, Lindstrom will insert Ayva Burkes into a more offensive role in this game.
Burkes, out of necessity, played on the defensive side of the ball against Osseo.
“We did that because I figured we needed a strong defensive game against them,” Lindstrom said. “Her speed saved us a lot in that Osseo game. She’s definitely going to be playing more offense, hopefully, the rest of the season.
“We needed her back there because one of our starting defenders wasn’t feeling too hot that week. We put her there for a fail safe.”
At least Lindstrom has the flexibility to fall back on a move like that.
“We have a couple of great players who can play wherever we need them,” she said. “She’s definitely hungry for the ball. She wants to score. She needs to score, and that’s what we need, having that hunger in those players.
“She’ll do anything to get it done, which is huge. Hopefully, she can be an asset to our offensive today.”
The Bluejackets might need Burkes to score, but it won’t be easy to tally against the Hilltoppers.
“I told the girls that they’re going to be good,” Lindstrom said. “They went to the state tournament last year. They’re one of 17 teams in this section, so they have to be good to make it to state.
“They’re poised. They play simple soccer. They make triangle passes, nice and firm passes. They’re going to be good.”
What’s the key against Marshall?
“Focusing on giving it 100-percent,” Lindstrom said. “It’s being smart about it. Working smarter, not harder. It’s keeping our triangles, taking advantage of our offensive opportunities and not having turnovers in the neutral zone.
“Our defense can only save us so many times. We have to go to the ball first, and when we don’t have the ball, we have to be moving and thinking about what we will be doing with the ball when we do get it. It’s getting open and generating chance and opportunities.”
