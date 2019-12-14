MINNEAPOLIS — Jardon Jones hit for 28 points as Columbia Heights defeated Hibbing 62-60 Saturday.
Also hitting double figures for the Hylanders was Jamez Garner with 10.
The Bluejackets were led by by Tre Holmes with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Mayson Brown had 17 and Eli Erickson 12.
CH 25 37 — 6 2
HHS 24 36 — 60
Columbia Heights: Terrance Brown 2, Jamez Garner 10, Jardon Jones 28, Jhonu Garrigan 4, Spencer Alvarez 2, Muja Burton 7, Elijah Williams 7, Chris Hady 2
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 17, Tre Holmes 19, Amari Manning 3, Eli Erickson 12, Ayden McDonald 7.
Total Fouls: Columbia Heights 16; Hibbing 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Columbia Heights 23-27; Hibbing 12-16; 3-pointers: Jones, Garner, Burton, Brown, Holmes 5.
