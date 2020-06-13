HIBBING — For three years, the Hibbing High School boys hockey team felt the sting of losing to Grand Rapids in the section tournament.
The Indians were the dominant team in the area at that time, so time was running out for the Bluejacket seniors to make it to state.
The fourth time was the charm for Hibbing as the 1982 edition of the Bluejackets finally got over hump, beating Grand Rapids and advancing to the St. Paul Civic Center.
It was Hibbing’s first trip to the state since 1974.
———
That team consisted of Stan Bautch, Tony Carpenter, Pat Michelleti, Gary Hooper, Mark Blagoue, Greg Hooper, Jon Rutar, Steve Boben, Tom Andrican, Dan Hanson, Tom Kemp, Bob Kern, Mickey Krampotich, Tom Fredrickson, Jeff Perpich, Mark Meadows, Bill Kotonias, Scott Sandelin, Rich Gherardi and Brady Bizal.
———
The 1981 team was talented enough to advance, but it was going to be hard to break the stranglehold the Indians had on the section.
Jeff Perpich had a good explanation for that one.
“My dad and Bill (Olson) knew what was coming up,” said Perpich, who was a junior defenseman on the team. “I joked with my dad that the only reason they didn’t make it to state was that I wasn’t on the team. He said, ‘What the heck are you talking about.’
“I reminded him that each time he took a team to state he had one Micheletti and one Perpich on the team. He didn’t have that in 81. He got a chuckle out of that.”
———
Perpich was only eight-years-old when the 1973 team won the title.
“I don’t remember a lot about it, but I do remember running up-and-down the hallways at the Curtis Hotel,” Perpich said. “I rode on the charter bus, and it was the first time I had been on a bus with a bathroom in it.
“Sullivan Candy gave them cases of candy, which were in the back of the bus. I was on a sugar high for a week.”
———
Hibbing had 13 seniors and five juniors that season.
“We were loaded with upperclassmen,” Perpich said. “We had three goalies that year which could have been starters on other teams. We had six guys play college hockey, and four guys were drafted.
“We had a lot of talent, a lot of skill, a good mix to go into the corners, get the puck and score. We had a lot of depth heading into that 82 season.”
———
For Fredrickson, this trip to the state began in 1973.
“After we lost (in 1981), that was the first year I had attended the state, and I said, ‘I’m not coming back to this tournament unless I’m playing in it,’” Fredrickson said. “It actually started in 1973, watching that 73 team go to state.
“I was in the fourth- or fifth-grade, and that drove me to improve and play on this team. I wanted to be one of those guys. I wanted to be there.”
———
That doesn’t mean everything came up roses for the Bluejackets.
Hibbing was primed for a state-tournament run, but there were some road bumps along the way.
Micheletti, Hooper and Hooper had been linemates since youth hockey. Their productivity was second-to-none in the state of Minnesota, but after a home loss to Cloquet, changes were in the making.
“Our line was split up for the first time in our career,” Micheletti said. “We were out of sync as a line and as a team. There was so much hype and build up in that game.”
It was the first meeting between Micheletti and the Lumberjacks Corey Millen.
That’s why the game got so much attention.
“They won the battle, so they were going to split us up to try and get us going,” Micheletti said. “They asked us if we wanted to do it. It’s not so much that our line wasn’t playing well, but our whole team, it wasn’t working out.”
So for one game, the Micheletti, Hooper, Hooper line was split up.
It only lasted one game.
“It made us push the reset button and start over,” Micheletti said. “In the next game, we were all back together, but that got us going and propelled us for the rest of the year.”
———
That line was one of the highest point-producing lines in the state.
They each had a sixth sense as to where they would be on the ice at any particular time in the game.
“We knew our games,” Micheletti said. “Gary and Greg were different types of players. Greg was smooth skating, and Gary did the grunt work. It was easy to feed Greg down the wing, and wait until he had an inch on a defenseman.
“When you play together for so long, you get to know what their games are like. You know what they like to do. It was total unselfishness.”
Being a defenseman, Perpich said he enjoyed watching them play.
“Pat and the Hoopers, they could handle a 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 with drop passes and finesse,” Perpich said. “It was fun to watch. Mickey had a lot of skill and strength, and we had a host of other guys that were huge contributors to the team.
“We put up some big numbers.”
———
Aside from Micheletti and the Hooper brothers, the Bluejackets were stacked with talent, including Sandelin, Krampotich and goaltender Bautch.
“We had some good players, I remember that,” Sandelin said. “We had four guys who were draft picks. Our power play was good (around 40-percent), and we knew we could score a lot of goals.”
That No. 1 power-play unit consisted of Micheletti, the Hooper twins, Krampotich and Sandelin.
“That was the best in the state, bar none,” Micheletti said. “We had character guys that knew their roles.”
———
As the season wore on, Sandelin said the most important goal was to unseat Grand Rapids as section champions.
“We were bound and determined to beat them, and end that reign they had on the section and going to state,” Sandelin said. “In the previous couple of years, we didn’t accomplish that, so it was special to finally beat them and get down there our senior year.”
———
When Section time rolled around, Fredrickson was transported back to his younger days and the experiences he had watching the event.
Now, he was living it.
“We used to sneak into the final games,” Fredrickson said. “When I had the chance to come up the ramp, the arena was packed. The Hibbing band was on one side, and the Grand Rapids band was on the other side.
“It was an electric atmosphere. It was the greatest atmosphere until I skated out on the St. Paul Civic Center and those clear boards.”
———
In section play, Hibbing got a close call against Virginia.
It took a Rutar goal in overtime to get that win.
“The Hippodrome was an intimidating building to play in,” Perpich said. “It wasn’t our home rink, but it was packed. In overtime, I heard a shot from just inside the blueline ping off the post.
“Fortunately, they didn’t score. A little while later, Jon, who hadn’t scored that much that season, got the game-winner off a nice pass from Krump.”
That goal didn’t come from Micheletti, Hooper, Hooper or Krampotich, and that’s what made that team special.
“That’s why we won,” Sandelin said. “We had good depth with guys like Rutar and Andrican. That was the beauty of that team. We had all of the parts of a good team, and that allowed us to have a good year.
“Pat, the Hoopers and Mickey got a lot of the accolades because they were the top offensive guys we had, but it was the guys that didn’t get the accolades who were the vital parts of that team. They were important parts of that team.”
———
When the section final rolled around, who was Hibbing’s opponent… You guessed it, Grand Rapids.
“There was a huge build up for this game,” Fredrickson said. “I can’t relive history, but someone needed to knock them off.
“They had a heck of a run.”
———
Micheletti wanted to hold a players-only meeting that morning in school.
He went to assistant principal Dave Heritage, and he got his blessing to hold that meeting.
“He let everyone out of class,” Micheletti said. “We were in a room near the cafeteria, and I said, ‘Hey, this is it. We have to get ready right now. Get mentally ready to win tonight.’
“We wanted to be focused mentally, and that’s where it had to start. It couldn’t start before the game or at the drop of the puck.”
The meeting must have worked because the Bluejackets finally ended the Indians’ reign as champions.
“We had a great game,” Micheletti said. “We were ready to go, and the Memorial Arena was packed and crazy. We had a few laughs, but we were serious. We beat Rapids pretty good.”
Perpich remembers the post-game celebration.
“That was probably the biggest win in my life,” Perpich said. “It was the best celebration I experienced at the north end of the memorial arena. The cheerleaders were on the ice, and the fans were on the ice yelling.
“I ran across a picture of that. It was a great memory. We got the monkey off our back.”
———
At state, the Bluejackets first-round opponent was Henry Sibley.
The night before the game, nine Hibbing players came down with food poisoning.
“We were staying at the Radisson Hotel, and a group of us went to a pizza place,” Perpich said. “I had a bad night’s sleep and a fever, but I wasn’t sure if it was a touch of the flu or food poisoning.
“Maybe it was nerves, but quite a few of us were not feeling 100-percent.”
Even so, Hibbing got that win over Henry Sibley by the score of 3-0.
Fredrickson got on the scoresheet in that game, assisting on a goal by Bob Kern.
After that win, the Bluejackets were on a collision course with Edina.
The only way those two teams would meet would be in the finals.
———
Hibbing and Edina met during the regular season, and the Hornets came away with a 4-3 victory.
The Bluejackets wanted that rematch because they outshot Edina 52-17 in that game.
“That was a benchmark for us,” Micheletti said. “We knew we could play with them and beat them.”
———
That matchup never materialized as the Bluejackets fell to White Bear Mariner 4-1.
“We went into the tourney confident, but against White Bear Mariner, I have know idea how that happened,” Fredrickson said. “We would have given Edina a heck of a run, but we lost that middle game.”
“It was disappointing,” Micheletti said. “We wanted another crack at Edina, and we didn’t get that chance.”
How much did the food poisoning play into it?
“Who knows how that impacted the team,” Perpich said. “We didn’t have it in that game. It was unfortunate because we had a good team, but White Bear was more physical than we were.
“We were a finesse team, but they came out and roughed us up. We gave up a few goals early, and never caught up.”
Edina beat White Bear Mariner 6-0 in the finals.
———
In the third-place game, Hibbing would beat Bloomington Jefferson to bring home some hardware.
“That was a tough one to come back from, but at that point, no Hibbing team hadn’t come home with hardware,” Fredrickson said. “There was some pressure on us to beat Bloomington. Brady (Bizal) played a great game.”
———
That win sent George Perpich out on a winning note.
“That was great,” Micheletti said. “He was retiring at the end of the year. We sent him off in a great way.”
The youngest Perpich got the game-winning goal against the Jaguars.
“Pat fed one to me at the point, and I was able to score that sixth goal,” Perpich said. “It was a nice way to finish up. We let my dad go out with a third-place win. It was the last game of my dad’s coaching career.
“It was special to share that experience with him and the family. I’m not sure if he wanted to retire, but my mother was trying to convince him to retire. It was starting to wear on him. I had one more year left, but I supported him when he wanted to hang it up after that year.”
———
Losing to Mariner was a tough blow for a team that had expectations of possibly winning the tournament.
“It was tough,” Perpich said. “Our goal was to win the state, so that takes the wind out of you. The guys stayed focused. When you come that far, you want to finish on a high note.
“Teams from the north usually finished well. If you didn’t win a championship, they would take home some hardware. We had to recalibrate for that third-place game, and we finished on a high note.”
———
Perpich and assistant coaches Bill Olson and Bill Techar were a big reason why this Bluejacket team had that success.
“They were all helpful in getting us there, and teaching us life lessons,” Sandelin said. “They let us play. Bill (Olson) would get on you, but he pushed us. It was a great compliment as far as our coaching staff goes.
“We had good coaches with different personalities, and that was good.”
