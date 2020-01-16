Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling will be put to the test again when they take part in the North Branch Buckle Down Tournament and Champlin Park Invite Friday and Saturday, respectively, beginning at 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce is looking forward to the weekend even though it will be a lot of wrestling over the two-day trip.
Hibbing had been attending the New London-Spicer Invite on Friday, but the logistics of getting to Champlin Park became too tough to contend with.
“If you’re going to drive to the cities, we may as well have grabbed something for Saturday,” Pierce said. “In New London, it was too much distance, so we found this Buckle Down tournament.
“The North Branch coach is a former Grand Rapids wrestler that I used to wrestle with. He and I got into this tournament, and it’s a good one. It goes pretty quick, then on Saturday, we’re back at it with three duals. It’s about six matches, so it’s not too bad.”
In North Branch, each wrestler who wins a title at their respective weight class receives a belt buckle.
“It’s nicely run,” Pierce said. “There isn’t any messing around. It’s Friday-night wrestling. We get in, and we get out. The kids keep rolling through all of their matches. They don’t keep team scores.
“Whoever has the most buckles is the winner. It’s a fun tournament. There’s only eight teams, and it’s not totally powerhouse or anything like that.”
So how can Hibbing do in this event?
“I like the look of it,” Pierce said. “I was going through some of the head-to-head stuff we put in prior to the tournament, and there’s six, seven or eight kids per bracket. I wouldn’t be surprised to have five or six of us in the finals.
“I’m expecting two or three championships. I’d like to see that.”
At Champlin, that will be a powerhouse lineup of teams including, Shakopee, St. Francis, White Bear Lake.
“There’s some bigger schools, but it’s a nice tournament,” Pierce said. “It runs smoothly, We start early, and we’re out early. We should be home at a decent hour, fighting the weather.
“It’s a good tournament, a tough tournament. We’ve been 0-3 there several times. To get a dual win there is decent.”
Pierce would like to see his team wrestle like they did against Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus even though the Bluejackets lost to the Patriots.
“Everybody needs to be doing their part in this one,” Pierce said. “On Tuesday, I thought we battled throughout the lineup. We wrestled straight forward with those guys. Everybody wrestled hard.
“If we do that type of wrestling all of the time, if we put something like that together, we’re capable of picking up wins over Stewartville or Champlin Park. I don’t know if we’ve got the guns to go with Shakopee, but there’s team we can go with.”
