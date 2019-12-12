Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a contest between two Section 7 champions, and it lived up to its billing.
Section 7AA champion Proctor and Section 7AAA champion Hibbing put on a defensive showing, but during a six-minute stretch of the second, the Rails dominated under the basket en route to a 50-43 win over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
In the games Hibbing has lost this season, the inside presence of teams has been the difference in the outcomes of those contests.
“They beat us up physically,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “They were bigger and stronger. They played a smarter game. We couldn’t figure out who we were guarding. We were working hard on defense.
“We played a heck of a first half, then we gave up stuff like that. They get two layups in a critical part of the game. That can’t happen. It’s disappointing.”
Especially after the first half the Bluejackets played, limiting Proctor to 15 points.
“We played defense, we rebounded, we were patient on offense,” LaCoe said. “We weren’t trying to force things. We were taking good shots.”
Proctor, on the other hand, was a little snakebit.
“We missed some layups,” Proctor coach Matt Solberg said. “That’s going to happen where we think were more open or less open than we are. We try to force it through contact.
“If we make those shots, we’re not down by two at the half. Hibbing missed a couple of bunnies, too. Every team does that stuff. You anticipate contact and it doesn’t come, or you don’t anticipate contact and it does come. That’s high-school basketball.”
Both teams picked up their scoring in the second half, but the Rails took a 33-32 lead with 7:18 to play.
Sam Pogatchnik and Haley Hawkinson traded baskets to make it 35-34, and that’s when Proctor went on a 10-1 run to take a 45-35 lead.
In that run, Pogatchnik had six points, all on layups, and Katelyn Marunich scored four points, both on close-in shots at the basket.
“Our halftime adjustment was to run our opposite wing through and overload the zone,” Solberg said. “We got a high-low look off of that, and we executed that well. We had about eight trips in a row where we got a layup off of it.
“They went back to a man, and we adjusted off of that. That’s the chess match. That’s what’s fun about playing good programs is that chess match. They adjust, we adjust. It’s the same thing on the other end of the floor.”
The Bluejackets would cut the lead to seven, 48-41, when Mackenzie Clough connected on two-straight 3-pointers, but that’s as close as Hibbing would get the rest of the way.
“In the second half, they wanted the ball inside,” LaCoe said. “Pogatchnik and Marunich, they weren’t going to be denied. That’s what it takes. You have to want the ball. You have to be mean. You have to be a beast
“That’s what they were. They ate us up in there.”
Pogatchnik finished with 21 points.
Clough had 13 and Jacie Clusiau 11 for the Bluejackets.
PHS 15 35 — 50
HHS 17 26 — 43
Proctor: Sam Pogatchnik 21, Liz Frase 6, Sam Parendo 6, Morgan Nylund 2, Katelyn Marunich 6, Haile Evans 1, Peyton Rodberg 8.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 5, Jacie Clusiau 11, Mackenzie Clough 13, Haley Hawkinson 6, Kourtney Manning 8.
Total Fouls: Proctor 7; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 7-17; Hibbing 8-10; 3-pointers: Pogatchnik, Clusiau 3, Clough 3, Hawkinson.
Littlefork-Big Falls 50
Greenway 47 OT
LITTLEFORK — The Vikings outscored the Raiders by three in the overtime session to take home the home victory Thursday.
McKenzie Swenson led Littlefork-Big Falls with 18 points, followed by Emily Fairchild with 15 and Destiny Piekarski 11.
Greenway was led by Kennedy Hanson and Jadin Saville with 10 points apiece.
GHS 21 21 5 — 47
LBF 22 20 8 — 50
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 10, Baylie Jo Norris 5, Emmalee Oviatt 4, Nicholle Ramierz 8, Hailey Pederson 2, Morgan Walsh 6, Chloe Hansen 2, Jadin Saville 10.
Littlefork-Big Falls: Danielle Erickson 3, Elise Larson 3, McKenzie Swenson 18, Emily Fairchild 15, Destiny Piekarski 11.
Total Fouls: Greenway 18; Littlefork-Big Falls 17; Fouled Out: Erickson; Free Throws: Greenway 15-21; Littlefork-Big Falls 16-29; 3-pointers: Hanson, Norris, Ramierz 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.