Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School girls basketball team is only 2-1 through the start of their season, but the difference between last year and this year is like night and day.
The Bluestreaks, who are a year older and wiser, have been competitive in each of their three games this season, with better shooting, defense and ball control.
Chisholm will try to keep that going today when they travel to Babbitt to take on Northeast Range in a 7:15 p.m., contest.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske credits that improvement to the teams’ willingness to work out during the offseason, and by working together as a team.
“We seem to be moving the ball a lot better, and we’re taking care of the ball,” Pioske said. “That’s a big improvement over last year. Our shooting percentage is much higher this year.
“They’re learning a few new concepts, and reading the floor better. They’re understanding what they need to do on offense based on the defense they’re playing against. We have a lot of good things coming out of this team.”
The better shooting can be attributed to more maturity as Pioske started seventh- eighth- and ninth-graders last year.
“They put up a lot more shots than they had in the past, and in addition, they’re a year older than last year,” Pioske said. “With another year behind them, they’re stronger, and they have more confidence.
“Those two things, themselves, make a big difference in their shooting ability.”
Jordan Temple and Katie Pearson are prime examples of that improvement.
“Jordan, her 3-point shooting last year, she struggled with strength and getting that ball that far,” Pioske said. “For Katie, she’s one of our best defenders, and her shooting has come a long way from last year.”
The other surprise is eighth-grader Tresa Baumgard. She’s becoming a dominating force on the inside for Chisholm, but there’s still room for improvement.
“We’re working on her post moves,” Pioske said. “She still has a tendency to make a move backing away from her opponent instead of attacking the rim. A lot of that is due to her age.
“I think that she sometimes feels intimidated against the older girls she has to play against.”
As far as the Nighthawks go, Northeast Range is 0-1, having scored only eight points against South Ridge.
“I haven’t seen them play, but they do struggle with numbers,” Pioske said. “They had one player last year who ran the team, but she graduated.”
Pioske knows what the Nighthawks are going through.
“I want to make sure we go into this game telling them what we need to work on to get better,” she said. “I don’t want to go in there and dominate the other team. We’ve been in that situation, with low numbers. We know how it feels.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.