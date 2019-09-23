Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team tightened up their defense, but once again, the Bluejackets couldn’t get anything going on offense.
So when Duluth Denfeld’s Emma Natale scored late in the first half, Hibbing/Chisholm was in an all-too-familiar position, playing catch up.
The Bluejackets did manage some shots on goal, but the Hunters staved off all challenges as they took a 2-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm at Vic Power Field Monday.
Denfeld coach Brandon Stenwedel thought his team started slow, but they got the desired outcome they wanted.
“That’s all we can be happy about at the moment,” Stemwedel said.
Both teams tried to hold possession in the first half, but not much happened until the 39th minute when Natale broke loose to the left of Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Nora Petrich.
She fired a low shot to the left of Petrich and found the back of the mesh for that 1-0 lead.
“It was coming,” Stemwedel said. “We were starting to get more confidence going toward the goal. I do feel that we started figuring out how to make those angle runs better to be able to get in behind.
“It was a breath of fresh air. It’s always a positive being up a goal. It’s always positive to be able to come here and get a result. This is a tough place to play.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom said that was a tough goal to give up.
“I always say anything in the first five minutes and last five minutes, that irks me, and it does with the girls, too,” Lindstrom said. “There wasn’t much our goalie could do. On our part, we have to work on that communication in front of the net.”
Stemwedel wanted his team to protect that one-goal lead, but he also wanted them to go on the attack as well.
“We wanted to keep progressing,” Stemwedel said. “We wanted to press up higher on the field and be able to pinch them in. Pin them into their defending half. We wanted to keep peppering them with shots.”
The Bluejackets needed to pick up their offensive intensity, but they never got close enough to beat Hunter goalkeeper Mary Johnson, who stopped six shots.
“We had to generate more offensive opportunities,” Lindstrom said. “In the first half, we did well with our through balls, passing and keeping our triangles. In the second half, I told the girls that we got a little more into that boot-ball routine.
“The biggest thing for us is maintaining that whole 80 minutes, and not just the first half or the first 60 minutes.”
Denfeld, on the other hand, was generating more offense and it paid off at 64:11 when Kamryn Hill beat Petrich to make it 2-0.
“A one-goal lead is tenuous, and a two-goal lead is also the same,” Stemwedel said. “They always say the 2-0 lead is the worst one, but their goalkeeper made some great saves today.
“She kept them in there.”
Petrich would finish with 20 saves. She had been out for a few games, but Lindstrom said it was nice getting her back into the starting lineup.
“It helps when you have your starting goaltender back,” Lindstrom said. “She directs the whole field. She is great with being vocal, and letting them know where they need to be. A big part of the game is communication.
“There’s a lot smoother transition once you get the ball. You can send it right away.”
DD 1 1 — 1
HD 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DD, Emma Natale, 39:00.
Second Half — 2. DD, Kamryn Hill, 64:11.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Mary Johnson 6; Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrich 20.
