ANOKA — The Hibbing High School boys basketball got a taste of what it’s like to play one of the best 4A schools in the state as Hopkins rolled to a 90-58 victory over the Bluejackets at the Jack Link’s Hall of Fame High School Basketball Winter Classic Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
The Royals had four players in double figures, led by Kerwin Walton with 17. Regan Merritt and Jaelen Treml both had 15 and Xavier White 11.
Hibbing was led by Mayson Brown, who had 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Ayden McDonald was the only other Bluejacket in double figures with 13, including three 3-pointers.
HOHS 49 41 — 90
HIHS 30 28 — 58
Hopkins: Jaelen Treml 15, Brenlynd Jarrett 3, Andrew Chisley 2, Regan Merritt 15, Kerwin Watson 17, Xavier White 11, Cornell Richardson 9, Sawyer Shrake 6, Andre Gray II 5, Tristan Lee 7.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 3, Mayson Brown 25, Tre Holmes 7, Parker Maki 6, Eli Erickson 4, Ayden McDonald 13.
Total Fouls: Hopkins 17; Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: Grey II; Free Throws: Hopkins 7-9;
Hibbing 13-16; 3-pointers: Treml 3, Jarrett,
Merritt 3, Walton 4, Richardson, Shrake 2, Lee, Brown 7, Holmes, McDonald 3.
Girls Hockey
Friday’s Result
Alexandria 5
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
ALEXANDRIA — The Cardinals scored two short-handed goals 43 seconds apart en route to the victory over the Bluejackets Friday.
Meg Shercliffe, Hanley Block, Anna Doherty, Kaci Trosvig and Lauren Maras had the Alexandria goals.
Aune Boben and Allie Bussey scored for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Addison Hess stopped 41 shots in goal for the Bluejackets.
Jordan O’Kane had 20 saves.
HC 0 1 1 — 2
AHS 0 4 1 — 5
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. A, Meg Shercliffe (Mayson Toft, Anna Doherty), pp, 5:05; 2. A, Doherty (Makenna Aure), sh, 13:06; 3. A, Hanley Block (Shercliffe), sh, 13:49; 4. HC, Aune Boben (Julia Gherardi, Claire Rewertz), pp, 14:03; 5. A, Kaci Trosvig (Lauren Maras, Doherty), 15:16.
Third Period — 6. A, Maras (Doherty), 12:25; 7. HC, Allie Bussey (Gherardi, Emma Lundell), 16:26.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 41; Alexandria, Jordan O’Kane 20.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Alexandria 1-2.
