HIBBING — Against Princeton, Tre Holmes wasn’t feeling it.
The Hibbing High School sophomore, who can be a prolific scorer, only had seven points in the eight-point win over the Tigers.
Holmes was trying too hard, not letting the game come to him.
He vowed to change that against North Branch, and that’s what he did.
Holmes got into the flow of the game early, then he went on to score 29 points, including a resounding dunk, as Hibbing defeated the Vikings 76-48 Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
After an emotional win over the Tigers on Friday, how were the Bluejackets going to bounce back against the Vikings?
“We came ready to play, and we came out with a good win,” Hibbing senior Isaac Colbaugh said.
Holmes said it was a big win, too, but he knew his team had bounce back against North Branch, including getting his game back on track.
There was one change Holmes had to make to perform better.
“It was all about not forcing shots like I did Friday,” Holmes said. “I had to get into a rhythm. I had to let the game come to me. I was too ancey. I was all over the place. Today, I relaxed a little bit.
“I didn’t force the shots that I had. I was getting my feet set.”
Holmes scored 11 of Hibbing’s first 17 points, so he knew he was on his game right away.
“The first couple of shots I took felt good,” Holmes said. “I started shooting more, and they started going in.”
Hibbing would take a 46-20 lead into the half. That was all based on one thing — strong defensive play.
“We had to limit their penetration and kicking it out to their shooters,” Colbaugh said. “We had to keep their shooters from getting going.”
That’s the one thing the Vikings didn’t do against Holmes, who finished with 23 points in the first half.
Holmes knew the Vikings’ coaching staff would some adjustments on him in the second half, so he adjusted his game as well.
“I knew they were going to over commit, so I had to look for open people,” Holmes said. “There were open spots everywhere. They were overplaying.”
The Bluejackets ball movement in the second half kept the Vikings off balance, and although North Branch tried to make a run, it never got any closer than 20 points the rest of the way.
“We passed the ball well,” Colbaugh said. “We were finding open guys for layups and open threes. We kept going. We didn’t let them catch up at all. We put the hammer down.”
And got two wins over two tough 3A southern schools.
“It feels good,” Holmes said. “It feels like last year where we got more wins, then we kept it going. This year, we have to keep it going.”
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Hayden Verhel and Mayson Brown, who had 12 each. Colbaugh had nine.
Trevor Johnson had 14 for the Vikings.
NB 20 28 — 48
HHS 46 30 — 76
North Branch: Carson Klein 7, Carter Whitman 8, Gabe Huset 2, Melo Young 3, Adam Richards 2, Drew VanEerden 8, Trevor Johnson 14, Anthony Riley 4.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 12, Mayson Brown 12, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 29, Joe Paver 2, Eli Erickson 6, Isaac Colbaugh 9, Ayden McDonald 4.
Total Fouls: North Branch 11; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Branch 8-11; Hibbing 10-10; 3-pointers: Klien, Young, VanEerden 2, Johnson 4, Brown 2, Holmes 5, Colbaugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.