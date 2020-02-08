HOWARD LAKE — The Hibbing High School wrestling team placed eighth at the Howard Lake-Waverly Invite held Saturday.
Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran won the meet with 158 points, followed by Annandale-Mountain Lake 135, Aitkin 133, Redwood Valley 105.5, Rocori 98, BOLD 95, Lakeville North 94, then the Bluejackets with 88. Mound-Westonka had 76 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55.5.
Hibbing had one champion, David Platt at 145.
Bluejacket results were as follows:
103 — Ethan Roy lost his first match to Marshall Larson by tech fall, 19-3 at 3:17, then lost to Mitchell Koss by fall at :52.
120 — Preston Thronson received a first-round bye, then he last to Zach Hanson by fall at 1:20.
Thronson received a bye into the consolation semifinals, then he fell to Zach Pribyl by fall at :31.
126 — Kya Rybachek lost to Casey Diers, then she fell to Artie Witschorik 4-1 in the consolation semifinals.
132 — Cooper Hendrickson lost his first match Jaden Palmer by a 12-6 decision, then he beat Bryan Mata-Avilles of by tech fall, 20-5 at 3:06.
Hendrickson would go on to place third by beating Jaden Palmer 7-6.
138 — Trevor VonBrethorst lost to Carter Thelen by fall at 3:06, then beat Charlie Milhausen by a 9-4 decision.
He lost to Owen Rostis by fall at 4:48.
145 — David Platt pinned Remington Albright at 2:36, then he won by fall over Riley Hertzog at 1:51.
Platt went on to won the title with a fall at 3:25 over Jacob Williams.
152 — Owen Hendrickson lost to Jesse Manderschied by fall at 4:45, then he lost to Riley Hall by a 13-0 major decision.
170 — Ian Larrabee had a first-round bye, then he lost to Ryan Mudgett by tech fall, 18-2 at 3:39.
Larrabee beat Austin Altmann by fall at 1:32, then he fell to Ben Hansen by a 9-6 decision in the consolation semifinals.
