HIBBING — In Saturday’s loss to North Branch, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team didn’t get much of a post game going.
The Vikings stayed in a zone, and dared the Bluejackets to shoot, to no avail.
Hibbing will have to get more balance out of its offense, and that can start today when the travel to Duluth to take on East, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Greyhounds gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe knows that inside game has to improve if his team is going to make some noise in 7AAA.
“We could have used a post game because they played a zone the whole time,” LaCoe said. “We needed to get it inside and work it out, which we did a little bit, but we couldn’t hit any outside shots. None.
“It was tough to watch. They’re working hard, so it will come around.”
The biggest problem has been inconsistency.
“We were a little tired out Saturday, too,” LaCoe said. “Most of those girls played a lot of minutes Friday. We have to get a little more conditioning in. As the season goes on, that will get better.”
LaCoe wants to see that consistency from game-to-game, from the first half to the second half and from five minutes to five minutes.
“We’ve seen inconsistent play, both on the offensive and defensive ends,” LaCoe said. “We’re looking for that, having a more consistent game all-around.”
Duluth East has been up-and-down the past few seasons, but LaCoe said the Greyhounds are getting back on their feet.
“They’re better than they have been,” LaCoe said. “They had some coaching changes from year-to-year, and that has an affect on our program. Once you get a system going, and the girls buy into, that’s when you start seeing changes.
“That’s happening there.”
LaCoe has to make sure his team isn’t looking in the past. They must stay focused and grounded and respect this Duluth East team.
“With this group, they know what it takes,” LaCoe said. “Saturday was frustrating, not just for me, but for them, too. They want to play better. It’s not like they’re not trying hard and working hard. That’s never a problem.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we’ll get better. At the end of the year, we’ll be where we want to be. Hopefully, it happens sooner than later.”
