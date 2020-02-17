Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Coming off a 20-point loss to Minnehaha Academy, which is ranked sixth in the nation, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has racked up an impressive resumé of teams on their schedule
The opponent today is nowhere near the caliber of the Redhawks, but they’re good just the same.
The Bluejackets travel to Virginia today to take on the Blue Devils in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Virginia has plenty of talented players, including Jayden Bernard, Kyle Williams and Mason Carlson.
“You have to take them seriously just because of the personnel they have,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They’re big. They’re athletic. Carlson, Bernard and Williams, they’re a long trio in their starting lineup.
“Their other two guards — Joe Hafdahl and Nick Peters — feed off of the attention that they get. Jayden is a tough player. He has good range on his 3-point shot, and he goes to the basket hard.
“It’s a situation where we can’t lose him. We have to make sure we rotate correctly. We also need to get the game at our pace.”
Coming out this past weekend against Minnehaha Academy and Chisago Lakes was a good example of setting the tempo of the game.
“We have to keep that momentum going as we head into the last three games of our regular season,” McDonald said.
McDonald knew it was going to be tough to play at the Redhawks’ gym, but he also knows it will be tough to play the Blue Devils in their own gym.
“This history of our games with them over the past 20 years, speaks for itself,” McDonald said. “They’ve had some good teams come through there. Going back four years ago, we finally got over the hump and won a conference championship on their court.
“We beat them there two years ago. I think we’re over that, but the game still has to be played. We could easily be primed for not taking them seriously enough coming out the weekend we came out of.”
McDonald is hoping that isn’t the case because of the QRF rankings. The Bluejackets are in the hunt for a second, third or fourth seed, with an outside chance of a No. 1 seed.
“These games have to matter,” McDonald said. “Possessions have to matter. We still can’t be making the same mistakes that we made back in December. We’ve done a much-better job with those things.
“When it comes down to mattering most, we have to make sure, regardless of what end of the court we’re on, that we’ve grown and learned from all of the experiences we’ve had.”
Virginia might be difficult to guard, but the Bluejackets have a plethora of veterans who won’t be easy to defend.
“If we play at our pace, it’s going to be tough for them, simply because of the fact that everyone is an option,” McDonald said. “If we’re running the floor hard, pushing the ball, we cause match-up problems for a lot of people.
“Even when we moved the ball quickly with Minnehaha, we had good looks all over the place. It was a matter of getting good shots and not letting them turn us over quickly. We have to control the glass and that leads to us being able to push the tempo. That benefits us as far as their transition defense getting back and stopping what we want to do.”
