Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School volleyball team needed a sense of urgency, now is the time to bottle it and put it to use.
That’s because the Bluejackets (6-21) will hit the road today to take on Virginia in a Section 7AA first-round contest at Roosevelt Gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m.
It’s win-or-go home time for every team, and Hibbing, which is the No. 5 seed is taking on Blue-Devil team, who has the No. 4 seed, and beat the Bluejackets 3-0 on Sept. 19.
Virginia will be seeing a different Hibbing team this time around.
“I’m excited to go to Virginia,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “The last time when we played there, we didn’t have all of our players. We were out two players, so we’re going into it with eyes wide open.
“We’ll see what happens.”
What kind of affect will those two have on the match?
“Some of it will have to do with height,” McGough said. “We’ll be able to put a bigger block up, and, hopefully, more consistency. The two that were out at the time it was last-minute notice.
“We had to make an adjustment going into the game the last time. This time, we already know what we have.”
Heading into the match, Hibbing’s biggest key will be the Blue Devils’ Lexiss Trygg.
“She’s their biggest hitter,” McGough said. “It’ll be about getting on top of her and getting some blocks on her. When she’s in the front, we have to focus on her, but you can’t take away any of the other key players either.
“It takes six to win, so you can’t do it with one.
That means Hibbing’s defense must stay on its toes and not back on its heels.
“Defense is always a big key,” McGough said. “If you don’t have a pass, then you don’t have anything else to follow it. At midseason, we changed up our defense, and I believe that was after the Virginia game.
“That’s going to be another change on them. It’s the element of surprise.”
When the Bluejackets go on the attack, it’s all about making that first pass to set up the offense.
“On our side it will be moving the ball around,” McGough said. “If our passing is on, our hitting has developed. It all depends on how the girls are feeling and how bad they want it. It’s entirely in their court.” If Hibbing picks up that sense of urgency, then it can move on to the second round, which will be held Friday. The Hibbing and Virginia winner will take on No. 1 seed Proctor.
“Whatever the outcome is, I want them to go out there and have fun, lay it all on the court and leave it all out on the court,” McGough said. “That’s all you can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.