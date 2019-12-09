Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a 7-0 loss to Roseau, but an undermanned Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team made some progress.
Now, the Bluejackets must carry that forward as they travel to Superior today to take on the Spartans in the 7 p.m., contest.
Hibbing/Chisholm is now 0-3 on the season, and according to senior captain Mitchell Ziemba, it’s been a frustrating three games.
“Especially since the first three games were games we could have gone 3-0,” Ziemba said. “With guys out, that makes it difficult to succeed in this games.”
Players have missed games for various reasons this season. The Hibbing/Chisholm bench had two lines and two sets of defensemen against the Rams.
“It’s tough,” Ziemba said. “It’s a lot of ice time. It’s tiring, and it’s a beating, but you have to suck it up and play. We didn’t quit. We gave it our all. We played the whole game 100-percent.
“It was a lesson, but I thought it was a good lesson.”
Heading to Superior, Ziemba is hoping his team can do to the Spartans what Roseau did to his team.
The Bluejackets will get three players back for this game, but a couple of injuries will take those players out of the lineup.
“We have to jump on them fast and hard, hit, get shots on net and play physical,” Ziemba said. “We have to tell them to do it. That’s the way it’s going to happen. We have to get it done.
“We have to get offense, play good D-zone, get pucks out and try to generate some offense,” Ziemba said.
The Bluejackets have three goals in three games, with two of those coming against International Falls.
How can Hibbing/Chisholm generate more offense?
“We have to get more pucks to the net,” Ziemba said. “Our shots haven’t been up there compared to the other teams. It’s quite a big difference in shots, so it’s just shooting the puck more, and not so many hesitant passes and stuff like that.
“It’s shooting the puck.”
Ziemba will put up upon his shoulders to get this team headed in the right direction.
“I need to motivate them to get them going,” he said. “I have to help them through this, and figure stuff out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.