Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — A total of six Hibbing High School girls tennis players will take aim at state-tourney berths beginning today.
Singles players Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell and the doubles tandems of Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz and Claire Rewertz and Megan Bussey will be taking part in the Section 7AA Individual Tournament when action gets under way at 8 a.m., at the DISC in Duluth.
Sullivan, who got the No. 5 seed and who has been Hibbing’s No. 1 singles player all season, will take on Aly Freberg of Duluth Denfeld in her first-round match. If she wins, she will get No. 4 seeded Eva Kangas of Hermantown.
“She has a good chance to win that first match,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “She’s always determined to do her best. She knows that it's a tough position to play, but she has definitely gotten better.
“She hits the ball harder than most girls. It’s just a matter of getting her some consistency.”
What’s the key against Freberg?
“She has to take advantage of the easy balls she gets,” Conda said. “She has to make things happen. She can’t play long points.”
Lundell, who got the seventh seed, will take on a Hermantown player in the first round. If she wins, she will meet Jordan Troumbly of Grand Rapids/Greenway in the next round.
“Annika has a good chance to win in the first round,” Conda said. “She hits a clean ball. She has a ton of potential. She can spin it and move it around, but she needs to learn how to win.
“She just has to play hard and play with confidence. She has nothing to lose.”
Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz got the No. 2 see, which means they have a first-round bye.
They will play either a team from Cloquet or Forest Lake in the second round.
“They have a great draw,” Conda said. “They have a good chance of winning their first two, then they will come up against a team from either Grand Rapids or Duluth East. To be honest, I like their chances.”
That’s because of the familiarity between the two partners.
“Allie has played more matches this year, but they’re a good doubles players,” Conda said. “They played mostly doubles last year. They know what they’re doing. They play good position, and they move the ball around.
“They hit the right shots at the right time. They must return serve. They need to do that right from the start. They have to be solid and get every ball back.”
Claire Rewertz and Megan Bussey got the No. 4 seed, and they will take on a twosome from Hermantown in the first round. A win would put them up against a team from either Cloquet or Forest Lake.
“They wanted to play together,” Conda said. “We had a challenge, and they came through it. Claire has some doubles experience, and Megan is consistent. She’s tenacious. She gets that ball back.
“They’re young, but they will cause some trouble.”
