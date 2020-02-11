Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Now, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano has some decisions to make.
The Bluejacket coach got one final look at his team Tuesday at the O’Brien Quad, which Hibbing won with 690 points at the high school pool.
Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert was second at 582, followed by Duluth at 501 and Mesabi East 449.
Veneziano said he has to prepare for a lot of unknowns, the things he can’t foresee happening.
He found some of those things in this meet.
“You need to experiment, so you can have as much information as you can to face your postseason lineup,” Veneziano said. “A meet like today is also a barometer of where everybody is. Are we overworking? Do we need to keep working hard. It’s a little bit of a measuring tool to see where we’re at.
“I think we swam well today. Anything that didn’t go right wasn’t for a lack of effort. Some things went well. These guys work hard.”
Success might not come right away, and that’s why Veneziano uses the term delayed gratification.
“In this sport, you have to do a couple of things that are uncommon,” Veneziano said. “No. 1, you have to prepare for an unknown and make sure all of your bases are covered.
“The second thing you need to do is learn delayed gratification to a much-higher degree than most people in our society ever do. The guys did well today. My hat goes off to them. They’re trying hard and competing to the best of their ability. That’s what counts.”
Placing first for the Bluejackets were Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle; Cooper Emerson in the 200 individual medley; William Stenson in the 50 freestyle; Tyler Fosso in diving; Chance McCormack in the 100 freestyle; Luke Pocquette, Andrew Hoppe, Stenson and Emerson in the 200 freestyle relay; Stenson in the 100 breaststroke; and Hoppe, McCormack, Emerson and Stenson in the 400 freestyle relay.
How does this affect Veneziano’s section lineup?
“I have some decisions to make,” Veneziano said. “I’ll sit on, marinate and let my thought process take care of itself. We’re sending some junior high guys Saturday to an invite.
“Some of these younger, it’s another chance to see what they can do. I’ve been through this rodeo enough times to realize to stay calm, stay focused and the data at hand.”
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 2. McCormack, Pocquette, Hoppe, Ben Riipinen; 5. Aaron Hadrava, Emerson, Cooper Peake, Cole Hughes; 11. Matthew Sandness, Chase Musich, Aman Majumdar, Matthew Osterhoudt; 12. Fosso, Griffin Benedict, Mathew Philips, Alex Hanegmon.
200 freestyle — 6. Kellen Fisher; 8. Reilly Benedict; 10. Tristan Schmelzer.
200 individual medley — 5. Pocquette; 10. Mathew Philips.
50 freestyle — 9. Musich; 13. Kai Strom.
Diving — 2. Hughes; 3. Zander Buroker.
100 butterfly — 2. Hoppe; 3. Ben Philips; 9. Peake; 13. Majumdar.
100 freestyle — 3. Hadrava; 7. Riipinen; 12. Sandness.
500 freestyle — 2. Musich; 7. Reilly Benedict; 8. Fisher; 10. Schmelzer.
200 freestyle relay — 6. McCormack, Ben Philips, Riipinen, Sandness; 10.Griffin Benedict, Fosso, Majumdar, Fisher; 12. Buroker; Strom, Hanegmon, Osterhoudt.
100 backstroke — 2. Hadrava; 10. Mathew Philips; 11. Peake; 12. Hughes.
100 breaststroke — 5. Pocquette; 12. Griffin Benedict; 14. Fosso.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Musich, Hadrava, Riipinen, Ben Philips; 8. Fisher, Schmelzer, Peake, Reilly Benedict; 9. Hughes, Sandness, Majumdar, Osterhoudt.
Wrestling
Section 7AA Meet
Hibbing 40
Virginia Area 30
NASHWAUK — The Bluejackets took advantage of the upper weights en route to a 40-30 win over the Blue Devils Tuesday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Virginia got early wins from Jackson Kendall by a 9-6 decision over Ethan Roy; Connor Morcom by forfeit; Asher Hedblom by fall at 2:42 over Preston Thronson; Nolan Campbell by fall at 1:15 over Levi Herr; and Gavin Benz by an 8-1 decision over Josh Cannata.
From there, Hibbing started to take control.
Bryan Larrabee beat Erik Sundquist by an 8-4 decision, then Cooper Hendrickson defeated Gavin Flnnigan by major decision 19-6.
David Platt came up with a fall at 2:40 over Jacob Burress, but Miigwen Tuchel pinned Owen Hendrickson at 5:27 to stop that run of victories.
Ian Larrabee got the train headed in the right direction when he beat Gavyn Holm 7-1, then Drew Shay won by fall over Beau Tapio at 2:37. Jagger Greenwood got a forfeit win, then Langston Nash pinned Ryan Wenzel at 1:24 to seal it. Christopher Tureson would win by forfeit to end the match.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 56
Northeast Range 27
CHISHOLM — Jordan Temple had 18 points to lead the Bluestreaks to the home victory over the Nighthawks Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Sofie Anderson pitched in with 11 points and Tresa Baumgard had 10.
Casey Zahnow had 15 for Northeast Range.
NR 16 11 — 27
CHS 28 28 — 56
Northeast Range: Casey Zahnow 15, Natalie Nelmark 6, Willa Koivisto 4, Jenna Smith 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 18, Sofie Anderson 11, Tresa Baumgard 10, Hannah Kne 7, Katie Pearson 6, Lola Huhta 2, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 13; Chisholm 11; Fouled Out: Nelmark; Free Throws: Northeast Range 3-3; Chisholm 11-14; 3-pointers: Zahnow 2, Temple 2, Anderson 2, Kne.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 75
Harbor City 12
CHERRY — Nick Serna had 14 points, and Izaic Martin 12 as the Tigers beat Harbor City at home Tuesday.
Mason Perkovich and Isaac Asuma both hit double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Harbor City was led by Ray Pannel with six points.
HC 4 8 — 12
CHS 56 19 — 75
Harbor City: Simon Olson 2, Cyrus Sparhawk 2, Ray Pannel 6, Grant Mielke 2.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 10, Gavin Constantine 8, Sam Serna 6, Izaic Martin 12, Zach Carpenter 4, Nick Serna 14, Tom Mancini 1, Bobby Mancini 4, Beau Barry 3, Kaleb Reinerson 2, Mason Perkovich 11.
Total Fouls: Harbor City 14; Cherry 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Harbor City 9-3; Cherry 6-14; 3-pointers: Asuma 2, Constantine, Nick Serna 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.