AURORA — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed third at the Iron Range Conference Meet held Tuesday at the Mesabi East High School Pool.
As expected, Grand Rapids won the meet with 574 points, followed by Mesabi East with 469. The Bluejackets had 393.
Rounding out the field were Eveleth-Gilbert at 312, Virginia 215, International Falls 197 and Chisholm 126.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t particularly pleased with the swims of his team.
“We had a couple of bright spots, but other than that, we struggled,” Veneziano said. “The entire field of the 200 medley relay underwhelmed us with their performances. It was a tough meet.
“We had a hard time psychologically getting up for it, and I’m not sure why. We need to fix it, but I’m not sure how we go about doing that. We didn’t perform well today.”
One swimmer who did was Meghan Minne in the 200 freestyle. She placed first with a time of 2:04.66. She also placed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.31.
“That was a season best for her,” Veneziano said.
The only other win Hibbing had was in the 200 freestyle relay where Natalie Skorich, Minne, Madison St. George and Geli Stenson won with a time of 1:44.69. That broke the previous record of 1:45.20.
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki; 9. Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes; NPA — Makenna Kriske, Courtney Massich, Addie Rik
kola, Alexis Walters.
200 freestyle — 8. Riley Story; 9. Alli Raukar.
200 individual medley — 6. Stenson; 8. St. George; 14. Emerson.
50 freestyle — 5. Skorich; 11. Maki; 14. Hughes.
Diving — 5. Maddy Clusiau; 9. Chloe Price; 10. Sylvie Wetzel.
100 butterfly — 7. St. George; 12. Alaspa; 15. Savage.
100 freestyle — 6. Skorich; 10. Story.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 10. Raukar; 13. Alexis Walters.
200 freestyle relay — 7. Maki, Emerson, Hughes, Furlong; NPA — Massich, Cady Rancourt, Gracie Burgess, Ella Kalsich.
100 backstroke — 11. McCormack; 12. Trullinger; 16. Mia Savage.
100 breaststroke — 9 Furlong; 11. Emerson; 20. Serinity Wellman.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Minne, Skorich, St. George, Stenson; 8. Raukar, Story, Alaspa, Maki; NPA — Meghan Savage, Kriske, Ryanne Sauer, Lela Rikkola.
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Sofie Anderson; 14. Mackenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Taylor Vajdl, Mya Pessenda.
200 freestyle — 12. Ava Baumgard; 16. Pessenda; 19 Holewa.
200 individual medley — 13. Clara Nelson; 10. Brianna Altman.
50 freestyle — 12. Sofie Anderson; 10. Magie Nelson; 21. Wren McLaughlin; 22. Amariiya Larson.
100 butterfly — 11. Jordan; 18. Vajdl; 19. Altman.
100 freestyle — 17. Baumgard; 19. Magie Nelson; 21. McLaughlin; 22. Cheyenne Parr.
500 freestyle — 15. Pessenda; 19. Holewa.
200 freestyle relay — 10. Courtney Anderson, Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Jordan; 14. Vajdl, Molly Sundquist, Altman, Pessenda.
100 backstroke — 10. Clara Nelson; 19. Larson.
100 breaststroke — 6. Courtney Anderson; 12. Sofie Anderson; 13. Molly Sundquist; 19. Emma Sundquist.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Clara Nelson, Baumgard, Courtney Anderson, Jordan; 13. Vajdl, Holewa, Molly Sundqust, Magie Nelson.
