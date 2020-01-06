Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As the high school boys swimming season goes along, Hibbing High School coach Mike Veneziano has been impressed with the way this edition of the Bluejackets have been performing in meets.
He likes the way their work ethic has been in practice, and he likes the way this team sacrifices for each other during meets.
Hibbing will take that attitude into another dual meet today when the Bluejackets host Virginia/Eveleth-Gllbert, beginning at 5 p.m., at the high school pool.
Veneziano has had nothing but praise for this team.
“They’re working hard,” Veneziano said. “They’re focused, and those are the key ingredients to having any kind of success. With that, I’m pleased. They know what my expectations are for them, and they’re meeting those expectations.”
It’s those expectations that make this team likeable.
“When you do get a team to the point where the expectations of themselves are in line with my expectations for them, that’s when good things start happening,” Veneziano said. “Not all of the time, but more often than not.
“I like that. If my expectations as a coach are high and their expectations of themselves are low, unrealistic or they’re talking the talk and not walking the walk, every team wants to be successful, but that’s not what this is about. This is about what they’re willing to do to achieve that. The lip service to that and the reality to that are two different things.”
This is the first season where the Blue Devils and Golden Bears have combined programs, so Veneziano knows they will be a tough beat.
“Yeah, we beat them in International Falls, but they were short-handed,” Veneziano said. “There’s no doubt it’s going to be one heck of a contest. I don’t know if we will win or what, but I know that, from what I’ve seen out of my guys, they will put out their best effort possible.
“That’s all I can ask of them.”
The combination of the two schools give Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert some top-notch swimmers from both programs, plus, some extra depth.
“They have increased depth,” Veneziano said. “The Eveleth kids that came over, there wasn’t a ton of them, but there was some quality kids in there, some of the better swimmers in the region.
“It added some depth to Virginia, which was already going to be a good team in their own right. They became a whole other entity to themselves. My expectations for them are high. They should do well. They’re set up for success.”
