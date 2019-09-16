Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After watching the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team put up 492.5 points at the Hibbing Invite Saturday, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team must now deal with the Thunderhawks in a dual meet.
The Bluejackets get that challenge today when Grand Rapids comes to town for a 5 p.m., meet at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The Thunderhawks won the eight-team invite by 41.4 points over Mesabi East, but they out-pointed Hibbing by 156.5 points, so that means the Bluejackets will have a lot of catching up to do.
“They won it decisively, so they are a tough opponent,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Knowing that, it takes some of the pressure off. We don’t have to be that concerned about getting worried about the outcome of the meet, as much as the outcome of each individual performance.
“Therein lies your focus today.”
Like most teams, Veneziano may not have a full squad under his wing heading into the meet.
“We have kids who are sick and are not feeling particularily well,” Veneziano said. “It’s another day to come in here and do what we need to do to keep moving it forward. That’s a good thing.”
Venezinao, who’s always talking about race pace, will get to see that first hand in this dual meet as to how some of his swimmers stack up with a well-rounded Grand Rapids team.
“More so than being worried about the speed at which other people are moving, it’s getting locked into your own race pace,” Veneziano said. “I’m not subjectively going to put somebody up against a kid that’s faster than you.
“You would have to go out much faster at the beginning of the race, then you’ll never hold that pace. You’ll die at the end. It’s not the way to be conducive in the long run. To go out hard, then die is not a good race plan.”
Conversely, going out too slow and saving all of that energy for later in the race, that’s isn’t a good idea as well.
“To finish with a flurry, also not a good race plan,” Veneziano said. “We want them to push the envelope for themselves.”
It helps that the dual meet is unseeded, not like an invite or section meet.
“You don’t know if the kid next to you is the world champion, or if they are your garden-variety athlete,” Veneziano said. “It makes no sense to pace yourself against another person, especially when it’s an unseeded meet.
“If it’s a seeded meet, and everybody has similar seed times, then you could, maybe a little bit. It’s more knowing what your best effort could possibly be, and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”
That’s how Veneziano trains his swimmers. So far, they’re picking it up just fine.
“We train at slightly faster intervals than what we’ve already done,” Venezinao said. “We’re trying to push the body to do a little bit faster than what they’ve done, and do it for a longer duration.
“You’re always pushing outside the comfort zone. The theory is that you get used to being out of your comfort zone, your body adapts, then you can go that time. To swing for the fences and go hog wild, then go down in flames, not a good race plan.”
Those race plans are coming along.
“We’re doing a good job,” Veneziano said. “I have to reset a lot of our goals for what we’re doing with our training because we’re starting to achieve those.”
