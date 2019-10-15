Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Venziano needed to fix some things after the Section 7A True Team Meet Saturday, and for the most part, he did just that.
The Bluejackets were worried more about that than who they were swimming against, but even so, Hibbing came away with a 94-66 victory over Chisholm Tuesday at the high school pool.
That wasn’t the concern heading into the meet, however.
“There were some good things that happened today, stuff that we had worked on after
Saturday’s meet,” Veneziano said. “We actually fixed some of it, but on the other hand, we still have a lot of stuff I have to figure out yet.
“We did OK for a Tuesday-night meet after a big meet Saturday. We swam OK.”
So what’s the plan now?
“There’s certain things and it’s like we’re already working on that problem, but we haven’t fully fixed it yet,” Veneziano said. “We haven’t solved the puzzle yet.”
The Bluejackets did get wins from Meghan Minne in the 200 freestyle; Geli Stenson in the 200 individual medley; Natalie Skorich in the 50 freestyle; Maddy Clusiau in diving; Riley Story in the 100 freestyle; Allie Raukar in the 500 freestyle; Macie Emerson in the 100 backstroke; and Claire Furlong in the 100 breaststroke.
Veneziano did like the way his younger swimmers performed during the meet.
“The younger kids, and it was the younger kids who came through Saturday, swam well,” Veneziano said. “Hopefully, that’s a trend around here. The older, most-seasoned veterans, it’s that time of the season for them.
“They struggle. I get that. Hopefully, if we can put it all together on one-given day, things will go well for us. That’s the million-dollar question.”
For Chisholm, it got wins from Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard in the 200 medley relay; Jordan in the 100 butterfly; Tresa Baumgard, Anderson, Ava Baumgard and Jordan in the 200 freestyle relay; and Hanna Halberg, Mackenzie Holewa, Mya Pessenda and Brianna Aultman in the 400 freestyle relay.
“We had some great performances,” Chisholm coach Jessica Rice said. “We saw some of our best times of the season, and the girls swam well. I was looking for consistency in their events, and we’ve been working on our technique a lot, making sure it carries over from practice to the meets.
“I saw that tonight. They did well.”
The Bluestreaks were missing Courtney Anderson, so Rice will finally be getting her whole team back in the pool.
“We swam well tonight, so with her, we’ll be better,” Rice said. “They did fill that hole well that she’s been gone. She’ll come back and we’ll swim better.”
Hibbing 94, Chisholm 66
200 Medley Relay — 1. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:12.18; 2. Hibbing (Macie Emerson, Claire Furlong, Lily Lantz, Emery Maki), 2:12.79; 3. H (Ella Kalisch, Shelby Hughes, Meghan Savage, Alison Trullinger), 2:18.06.
200 Freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne, H, 2:07.81; 2. Alli Rauker, H, 2:19.62; 3. Ava Baumgard, C, 2:23.50.
200 IM — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:30.21; 2. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.76; 3. Clara Nelson, C, 2:38.49.
50 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Skorich, H, 27.00; 2. Sofie Anderson, C, 28.88; 3. Shelby Hughes, H, 29.65.
100 Butterfly — 1.Jaelyn Jordan, C, 1:16.84; 2. Ryanne Sauer, H, 1:21.00; 3. Meghan Savage, H, 1:21.41.
100 Freestyle — 1. Riley Story, H, 1:03.28; 2. Claire Furlong, H, 1:03.82; 3. Emery Maki, H, 1:04.01.
500 Freestyle — 1. Alli Raukar, H, 6:16.62; 2. Makenna Kriske, H, 6:40.94; Hanna Halberg, C, 6:58.08.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. C (Tresa Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan), 1:54.76; 2. C (Molly Sundquist, Emma Sundquist, Mackenzie Holewa, Mya Pessenda), 2:11.46.
100 Backstroke — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 1:11.63; 2. Clara Nelson, C, 1:14.72; Ella Kalisch, H, 1:14.97.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Claire Furlong, H, 1:23.88; 2. Sofie Anderson, C, 1:24.44; 3. Courtney Massich, H, 1:29.52.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. C (Hanna Halberg, Mackenzie Holewa, Mya Pessenda, Brianna Aultman), 5:02.80.
