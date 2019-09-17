Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As Mike Veneziano watched his Hibbing High School girls swimming team compete against Grand Rapids, he came away with a half-and-half feeling.
At times, his swimmers swam better than expected, but at other times, they didn’t swim good races.
That wasn’t bad considering the Bluejackets were coming off a tough Hibbing Invite on Saturday, a meet in which the Thunderhawks won handily.
The same would be true for this meet as Grand Rapids had more than enough good swims to take down Hibbing by the 110-76 Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Veneziano certainly wasn’t surprised by that score as he didn’t get quality races across the board.
“We went half-and-half,” Veneziano said. “Some of our races were a little bit weak, like the intensity wasn’t there, and some of our other races, especially our distance crew, really came out hard. That was good to see.
“The workout was tough the day before the meet. We still have things to work on. I think they’re coming along, but it’s spotty. We fix one problem, then another one crops up.”
Just like plugging a leak in a dam. One hole gets fixed, then another leak springs up.
“It’s like that hole in the boat,” Veneziano said. “You get done plugging one hole, then another one opens up. It’s a process. It’s OK. It is what it is.”
It’s not just one group of swimmers. Both the experienced swimmers and the inexperienced swimmers are going through the same thing.
“It’s a mixture, across the board,” Veneziano said. “Whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, we’re improving in areas, and we’re struggling in areas. The battle I see is we need to shift the improvement column to heavier, and the problem areas need to start shrinking.
“It’s going to take time and patience.”
The only problem is time, according to Veneziano.
“We don’t have an infinite amount of time in a season. It’s finite,” Veneziano said. “We need to keep our eye on that.”
Hibbing did get three firsts in the meet, Geli Stenson in the 200 freestyle, with a time of 2:08.95, Meghan Minne in the 100 freestyle in 56,80, and Minne, Riley Story, Stenson and Madison St. George in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.19).
Stenson dropped around 15 seconds in the 500 freestyle (5:46.42), finishing second to Elsa Viren of the Thunderhawks.
Now, it’s back to business as usual for Hibbing.
“We’ll go back to our daily grind,” Veneziano said. “We have to start taking it one day at a time. We have to realize that there’s little time to back off. Yeah, you’re sore. You’re tired. Newsflash, so is everybody else in the sport of swimming in Minnesota.
“It’s the way the sport is. You get out of it what you put into it. There’s no truer saying has ever been quoted more so than the sport of swimming. If you want to back down because you’re struggling, OK, that’s your choice, but realize you’re not advancing yourself as much as you could be.”
Grand Rapids 110, Hibbing 74
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Rose Hansen) 1:59.10; 2. GR (Jerzie Colter, Selah Smith, Elsa Viren, Sophia Verke) 2:08.15; 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Natalie Skorich, Madison St. George, Emery Maki) 2:11.33.
200 Freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:08.95; 2. Rowan Kruegar-Barth, GR, 2:09.44; 3. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:10.96.
200 IM Medley — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:26.33; 2. Madison St. George, H, 2:39.30; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 2:46.51.
50 Freestyle — 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.43; 2. Natalie Skorich, H, 26.78; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.97.
1 Meter Dive — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 223.80; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen , GR, 183.65; 3. Maddy Clusiau, H, 174.25.
100 Butterfly — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:11.38; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:13.24; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:13.72.
100 Freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne, H, 56.80; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 57.95; 3. Chloe Peterson, GR, 59.23.
500 Freestyle — 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 5:43.85; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 5:46.52; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:18.63.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. GR (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi, Rose Hanson, Chloe Peterson) 1:46.81; 2. H (Natalie Skorich, Meghan Minne, Macie Emerson, Geli Stenson) 1:47.28; 3. H (Riley Story, Emery Maki, Shelby Hughes, Ella Kalisch) 2:01.62.
100 Backstroke — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.78; 2. Hannah Roth, GR, 1:15.51; 3. Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:15.71.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.27; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:15.66; 3. Natalie Skorich, H, 1:24.41.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. H (Meghan Minne, Riley Story, Geli Stenson, MAdison St. George) 4:00.19; 2. H (Claire Furlong, Shelby Hughes, Lily Lantz, Alli Raukar) 4:30.97; 3. H (Mckenna Kriske, Cady Rancourt, Addie Rikkola, Alison Trullinger) 4:46.50.
Cross Country
Paul Bauer Invite
GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed second at the Paul Bauer Invite held Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Hermantown won the team title with 81 points, followed by the Bluejackets with 93. Mesabi East had 94, Ely 98, Moose Lake-Willow River 103, Mountain Iron-Buhl 136, Grand Rapids 160, Eveleth-Gilbert 171 and Carlton/Wrenshall 174.
Aune Boben placed 10th in 21:51, followed by Reese Aune in 13th (22:31). Jorie Anderson was 16th (23:15), followed by Addison Hess in 26th (23:54), Jocelyn Strukel 30th (24:25) and Miriam Milani 46th (25:40).
For Chisholm, Layla Rajkovich was 33rd, and Autum Rajkovich was 56th.
On the boys side, the Bluejackets placed ninth with 203 points. Ely won it with 69 followed by Cromwell-Wright 95, Carlton/Wrenshall 126, Moose Lake-Willow River 136, Grand Rapids 136, Eveleth-Gilbert 140, Duluth Denfeld 144 and Mountain Iron-Buhl 184.
Placing behind Hibbing were Mesabi East 207, Hermantown 249, Lakeview Christian Academy 334 and Chisholm 359.
Zach Rusich was 19th in 18:52, followed by Noah Anderson 28th (19:32), John Larrabee 50th (20:21), Ethan Roy 55th (20:48), Jeremiah Wentland 57th (20:54) and Jacob Jensrud 58th (20:55).
For Chisholm, Sean Connor was 61st, July Abernathy 68th, Jesse Covell 78th, Charlie Thompson 80th, Jonah Giermann 86th, Bay Yukich 88th and Kilen Klimek 89th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.