HIBBING — It’s only a couple of weeks into the high school boys swimming season, but Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano likes what he sees.
The Bluejackets put their talents to the test Thursday at the Hibbing Relays, and even though Hibbing only won one event, the diving relay, it finished in the top four all of the swimming events, much to the pleasure of Veneziano.
“We looked good,” Veneziano said. “Our technique, to me, for the beginning of the season, looked good. I’m happy. We’ve been drilling stroke technique for several days. It looks good. I’m pleased with where we’re at, how we’re looking.”
According to Veneziano, if the stroke technique isn’t there, going fast won’t be a possibility.
“You have to learn how to swim right before you can swim fast,” Veneziano said. “Even if we sacrifice how fast we’re going right now, it’ll pay dividends in the long run.”
Veneziano knew the combination school of Duluth East and Denfeld would be hard to beat, and the Greyhounds didn’t disappoint.
“How we swam today, overall was good,” Veneziano said. “We only won one event, but we were second in a whole bunch of other events. The team that dominated today was the Duluth team. We held our own in quite a few of those races.
“We ran a little bit of an experiment, shifting some stuff around. I thought the kids did well tonight. I liked how we looked, and how we went after the competition today.”
Hibbing results were as follows:
Diving relay — 2. Tyler Fosso; 3. Cole Hughes; 4. Zander Buroker.
200 medley relay — 2. McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Andrew Hoppe; 8. Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Cooper Peake, Ben Philips; 13. Matthew Osterhoudt, Ben Riipinen, Matthew Sand-ness, Tristan Schmelzer; 14. Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Aman Majumdar.
1000 freestyle relay — 7. Musich, Philips.
3x100 backstroke relay — 2. McCormack, Stenson, Hadrava; 8. Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Riipinen.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Pocquette, Philips, Musich, Hoppe; 10. Osterhoudt, Peake, Fisher, Sandness.
3x100 breaststroke relay — 3. Emerson, Riipinen, Pocquette; 8. Griffin Benedict, Hughes, Fosso.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Hoppe, McCormack, Musich, Riipinen; 11. Majumdar, Osterhoudt, Reilly Benedict, Schmelzer.
3x66 butterfly relay — 2. Hadrava, Stenson, Philips; 11. Peake, Fisher, Sandness.
300 freestyle relay — 2. Emerson, Hoppe, McCormack, Pocquette; 9. Griffin Benedict, Majumdar, Schmelzer, Reilly Benedict.
500 medley relay — 2. Stenson, Musich, Emerson, Hadrava.
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Kilen Klimek, Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich; 18. Nathan Splinter, Drew Aldrich, Mason Chuk, Calvin Wangensteen.
3x100 backstroke relay — 12. Splinter, Noah Verant, Preston Succio.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Yukich, Klimek, Giermann, Chuk; 14. Pace Yukich, Wangensteen, Verant, Succio.
3x100 breaststroke relay — 4. Zach Quirk, Klimek, Giermann; 10. Splinter, Pace Yukich, Aldrich.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Bay Yukich, Chuk, Aldrich, Giermann.
3x66 butterfly relay — 6. Jesse Covell, Quirk, Klimek.
300 freestyle relay — 7. Aldrich, Bay Yukich, Quirk, Chuk; 13. Pace Yukich, Verant, Wangensteen, Succio.
