HIBBING — With eight of its first 10 games at home, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team had plenty of home cooking.
Now, the Bluejackets have to get prepared to travel.
Hibbing won’t be playing anymore home games in the month of January, and that begins today when the Bluejackets travel to Duluth to take on Denfeld, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Hibbing has nine-straight road games, and it won’t be home again until Feb. 3.
That schedule should be a character builder.
“Here we go,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “The trips end up being good experiences. We’ve never done something quite like this, having a bunch on the road over the course of a month.
“It’ll be good simply because of the bonding experience and getting away from the noise of the usual home game. What you hope happens is you come together a little better, and be better as a group to work to overcome the adversity of playing some good teams on the road. That’s what we hope to get over the course of the next month.”
That first trip starts with the Hunters, who have Armon Freeman and Josh Reinertson in the lineup.
“They have two talented kids,” McDonald said. “If those two guys feed off of each other, and their roles players are engaged in their roles, they can be a difficult team to deal with.
“Our recent memory shows us a tournament that they didn’t play particularly well in, but we have to think back to last year to understand how those two guys can come at you.”
The Hunters lost much of their size from last year, but both Freemon and Reinterson can make up most of what Denfeld lost to graduation.
“They’re a little bit different team this year, but last year’s team was led by those two,” McDonald said. “They’re concerns that every opponent has who plays or coaches against Denfeld.
“It’s at their place, so I’m sure they want to get things rolling. They’re coming off a tough loss to Grand Rapids, so we have to keep pushing in the direction of how we have this thing going. It’s good that we did that a little bit at home to get some of this momentum to carry us through January.”
The game plan is to limit what Freeman and Reinertson can do on the court.
“They both can fill up the scorebook pretty quickly,” McDonald said. “We want to restrict the damage those two can cause. On our end of the floor, for what we can control, we want to work together as a unit, moving on the floor defensively.
“We’ve played some incredible defense in the last week or so. Against Princeton and North Branch, those are signs of what we’re capable of doing if we give our defense a chance to do it.”
What gave Hibbing some problems in those games were the turnovers that gave the Tigers and Vikings some momentum.
“We had a lot of unforced errors,” McDonald said. “We have to make sure that our defense is what continues to feed what’s going on on the other end of the floor, which it has recently.
“We seem to be back on track now heading into what we’ve got ahead of us. We might have some opponents who may let us get away with that, but we also have opponents who won’t let us get away any type of sloppiness or incohesiveness as we progress through this next month.”
