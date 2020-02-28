Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — On Wednesday, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team put together their best effort of the season in a win over Chisago Lakes.
Bluejackets coach Dave LaCoe is hoping his team can bottle that performance as the teams’ playoff push moves forward.
The second game of that journey takes place today when No. 3 seeded Hibbing takes on No. 2 seeded Princeton in a 3 p.m., contest at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
Against the Wildcats, Haley Hawkinson hit for 32 points, and Kourtney Manning 15, but that wasn’t the only positive thing about the game.
In every facet of the game, the Bluejackets played flawlessly in ending Chisago Lakes season.
“The girls are focused right now on what we need to do,” LaCoe said. “We came out Wednesday and played a good game, all-around. Not just a couple of girls. We had everybody contributing in one way or the other.
“We have to continue that today. They’re a bigger team than us, so there’s going to be some mismatches there. We have to play good, solid defense.”
That’s exactly what the Bluejackets did in the first meeting between the two teams, a game that Hibbing won 62-50 on Dec. 6.
The key to that win: getting to the free throw line.
“We got there a lot,” LaCoe said. “They’re aggressive on the defensive end, so we have to be able to use our dribble-drive, we have to get into the lane, we have to get to the basket.
“On the defensive end, they have a couple of girls that can shoot, and a good post player. Fanci (Williams) is going to clamp down on the inside girl, and Kourtney (Manning) will go on their shooter. We’ll see what happens.”
Those two players are Lauren Bjurman and Madison Jaynes.
“She (Bjurman) tends to get the ball on the outside, then takes the ball to the basket,” LaCoe said. “If she gets the ball in the post, she does the spinning moves. She likes to spin going to the basket.
“We’re going to need helpside, so we should be able to take a couple of charges if the girls want to get dirty.”
The Tigers are prone to foul trouble. In the first meeting, Hawkinson shot 22 free throws. The Bluejackets had 36 total attempts.
“That could be the difference in the game,” LaCoe said. “If we can get to the line that many times again, and make more of them, we should be alright. We can’t get into that game either, where we’re fouling them and putting them on the line.
“We have to make a one-sided affair in that area. That’s a key for us. When we’re getting to the free throw line, that tells me that we’re being aggressive on the offensive end. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the dribble-drive, but passes to basket, girls cutting to the basket or offensive rebounds.”
Again, the Bluejackets have to stay out of foul trouble and keep that rotation of six or seven players intact.
“If we can have our five girls out there, not in foul trouble, we’re pretty good,” LaCoe said. “Usually, it’s one of them in every game. Haley played a smart game against Chisago Lakes, and she has to do that again.”
After that performance against the Wildcats, Hibbing should be ready to go against the Tigers.
“They’re a little more confident,” LaCoe said. “We’ll watch the Hermantown and Grand Rapids game. That tends to help get them into the atmosphere of the gym. We’ll be fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.