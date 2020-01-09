Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team got through day one of their month-long road trip, beating Duluth Denfeld 91-48 Tuesday.
Days two and three of that journey will be today and Saturday when the Bluejackets travel to Hastings to take on the Raiders at 7 p.m., then on Saturday, Hibbing travels to Red Wing for a 12:30 p.m., contest.
The two teams were supposed to play right after Thanksgiving at the Red Wing Tournament, but inclement weather cancelled that two-day affair.
Hastings is 5-5 on the season, and the Raiders are on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Simley and St. Thomas Academy.
“They’re super athletic,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They’re aggressive defensively. They like to shoot it from the perimeter. For a 4A school, they’re not very big, and they make up for that with aggressive-in-your-face man-to-man defense.
“They push the ball on the offensive end.
All of those characteristics are things Hibbing has seen over its first 11 games of the season.
“The experiences we had in our holiday tournament are going to be somewhat similar to what we see here, except Hastings will be smaller in general,” McDonald said. “We’re on the road so that makes it a little tougher.
“We have come to the conclusion that we better like this because we’re on the road a lot.”
The Bluejackets saw a lot of threes put up against them in the holiday tournament, especially from Cambridge-Isanti, plus, they just got done playing a Hunters team that has Josh Reinertson raining down threes.
That part of Hibbing’s defense has to get better as the season progresses.
“We’ve made some good adjustments coming out of that Cambridge game,” McDonald said. “Defending the three with them brings on a completely different meaning. Everyone of them shot it.
“Our defense, in general, is something we’ve improved upon quite a bit lately. Against Denfeld, when we needed to defend, we did a good job defending particularly well in the first half, limiting the damage they did against us.”
Against the Wingers, McDonald doesn’t expect them to be as athletic as Hastings will be.
Red Wing is 2-8, and the Wingers are on a three-game losing streak at the moment with a game against Albert Lea today.
“From a strength perspective, they are more a 3A school, but they’re a team that can get hot,” McDonald said. “They’ve got a shooter in Deso Buck, who has unlimited range and absolutely no conscious.
“If we can keep tabs on him and get the game at our pace, which we’re comfortable with, I like our chances.”
The only problem could be the back-to-back games, with less than 24 hours of rest in between them.
“Hopefully, we are dialed in and ready to go coming off the night before,” McDonald said. “A good number of these guys play enough basketball during the spring and summer where they’re playing multiple games in a day.
“I’m not sure how much that makes a difference at their ages. They would probably like to play multiple games in a day and call it good.”
