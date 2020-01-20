Special to the Hibbing Daily Tribune
BIWABIK — While most people were enjoying an extended holiday weekend, the Hibbing High School Alpine Ski Team was busy competing two of the past three days.
The weekend began Saturday at their home mountain of Giants Ridge where they along with Virginia hosted the 12th annual MLK Race. The snowstorm that blew through the area caused nine of the 17 invited teams to not make the trip. For the teams that did compete, that same snow made course conditions challenging.
“It would’ve been a great day not to be ski racing,” joked Hibbing Head coach and noted powder skier Brice Walli. “That blizzard the night before dumped a lot of soft snow on top of the race course. The first few skiers down the hill were digging in a little more than usual and their skis would catch on the soft snow and throw them off balance. Our race courses are usually harder and icier so it was definitely a factor.”
The conditions didn’t seem to phase defending Section Seven champions Stillwater who won both the girls and boys divisions. In fact, Pony skiers made up over half of the top ten finishers. Walli was pleased, however, with how well his squad fared against that level of competition.
It’s good to see Stillwater and see that we can hang with them,” Walli said. “They’ve got a real good program and will be tough competition at the Section Meet but hey, we put two girls in the top ten ourselves.”
Those two top results were from senior Peyton Lind who landed in seventh place and junior Maddy Clusiau finished tenth. Both put together two solid runs to lead the Bluejacket girls to a fourth place team finish.
Eighth-grader Hilda Knuckey battled through illness to finish 21st and with fourth seed Alli Raukar out with an illness of her own seventh-grader Abby Helms stepped up to be the Bluejacket’s final scoring girl with a 31st place finish.
On the boys’ side, junior Evan Vinopal led the Bluejackets to a fourth place team finish with a 13th place result.
“He was a few seconds off the top boys but skied real well,” said Walli. “Evan’s a real powerful skier who is really learning how to use that power into energy by using the flex of his skis. We’re starting to see that from him and a bunch of our kids.”
The rest of the Bluejacket scoring was from freshman Carter Bungarten in 24th, eighth-grader Logan Maxwell in 27th and freshman Colton Damyanovich in 29th.
Hibbing’s top seed, senior Noah Vinopal, was sitting in eighth place and seemed destined for a fourth straight top ten finish when he found out he had been disqualified after the race.
“It turned out he straddled a gate mid-run and the judges caught it and he got disqualified,” Walli explained. ‘That’s ski racing - when you try and take the fastest line sometimes you get a little too close to the pin and your ski goes over it.”
Vinopal redeemed himself two days later with a career-best first place finish at the Duluth Invitational at Mont Du Lac leading the Bluejackets to a runners-up team score.
“He was so close to having a great race on Saturday,” Walli said. “It was great to see him put it behind him and come out with a win.”
Vinopal’s brother Evan also scored a personal best finish at Mont Du Lac finishing sixth as did Bungarten who landed just outside the top ten in 14th.
Freshman Austin Pierce was the fourth point-scorer just edging out Maxwell and Damyanovich. In fact, the Bluejackets landed every spot from 24th to 28th in a sign of how hotly contested those last varsity spots will be for the Section Meet in February.
“Those boys are always within a second or two of each other,” said Walli. “We’ll have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the Section team. They’re all good, strong, up-and-coming skiers!”
On the girls’ side, Clusiau edged Lind by less than half a second beating her for the first time this season as they led their squad to a third place team result. Their fourth and fifth places finishes along with a strong 20th place by Raukar and 26th place finish by seventh-grader Sylvie Wetzel found the Bluejacket girls just six points behind rival Virginia.
“Unfortunately our third seed Hilda (Knuckey) got crossed-up on a gate right at the end of her first run and slid through the finish line and got disqualified,” Walli said. “On her second run she finished 16th. If she would have finished we would have beaten Virginia for sure. But that’s how it’s been all season, once we get all our top four girls to have clean races we’ll definitely leapfrog some teams.”
After two races in three days the pace doesn’t slow down as the Bluejackets head to Lutsen on January 23 for the KooKoo Invitational.
“We’ll get a good night of practice in on Tuesday, a day off on Wednesday then it’s back to Lutsen Thursday,” Walli said. “We’ll try to keep this momentum rolling!”
TEAM RESULTS (GIANTS RIDGE)
BOYS: Stillwater, 170; Hopkins Silver, 140; Hastings, 135; Hibbing, 87; Hopkins Blue, 86; Minnehaha Academy, 55
GIRLS: Stillwater, 165; Hastings, 131; Hopkins Silver, 121; Hibbing, 107; Hopkins Blue, 93; Minnehaha Academy 45
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Adam Gaertner, STILL, 1:11.60; (2) Cash Jaeger, STILL, 1:12.04; (3) AJ Johnson, STILL, 1:14.32; (4) Maverick Jaeger, STILL, 1:15.77; (5) Jens Dohse, HOPK, 1:16.17; (6) Ethan Barclay, STILL, 1:16.28; (7) Charlie Millholli, HAST, 1:16.31; (8) Aaron Herber, HAST, 1:16.50; (9) Bergen Huseth, HOPK, 1:17.83; (10) Hunter Neubauer, STILL, 1:18.26; (13) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:19.71; (24) Carter Bungarten, HIB, 1:30.32; (27) Logan Maxwell, 1:32.76; (29) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:35.61; (30) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:37.16; (32) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:39.27
GIRLS: (1) Kirstin Anderson, STILL, 1:15.47; (2) Rachel Allan, STILL, 1:19.85; (3) CJ Fredkove, STILL, 1:21.91; (4) Eliza Polyak, HOPK, 1:22.59; (5) Brenna Kahn, STILL, 1:23.94; (6) Lauren Riniker, STILL, 1:24.63; (7) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:26.48; (8) Abbi Pelava, HIB, 1:26.85; (9) Morgan Thomas, FOREST, 1:28.01; (10) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:29.45; (21) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:36.46; (31) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:50.21; (33) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:57.80; (37) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 2:15.83
TEAM RESULTS (MONT DU LAC)
BOYS: Duluth East, 167; Hibbing, 139; Virginia Area, 131; Duluth Marshall, 107; Hermantown, 89; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 66
GIRLS: Duluth East, 177; Virginia Area, 147; Hibbing, 141; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 133; Duluth Marshall, 99; Duluth Denfeld, 79
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:06.45; (2) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:06.90; (3) Carter Hegg, EAST, 1:08.80; (4) Jack Borash, HERM, 1:09.03; (5) Ethan Neveau, EAST, 1:09.40; (6) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:10.20; (7) Nathan Momont, EAST, 1:11.52; (8) Chris Jacklen, VAAST, 1:12.78; (9) Matias Merten, EAST, 1:13.48; (10) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:13.63; (14) Carter Bungarten, HIB, 1:16.34; (24) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:23.56; (25) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:23.75; (26) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:24.89; (27) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:26.19; (28) Nills Heinemann, HIB, 1:27.33; (34) Luke Nelson, HIB, 1:32.94; (36) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:34.75
GIRLS: (1) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:08.68; (2) Katie Danelski, HERM, 1:12.01; (3) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:12.03; (4) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:12.25; (5) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:12.62; (6) Mia Arnold, EAST, 1:13.13; (7) Mia Schuchard, VAAST, 1:14.36; (8) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:15.93; (9) Mae Nephew, EAST, 1:16.49; (10) Gretchen Rentschle, MARSH, 1:17.05; (20) Alli Raukar, HIB, 1:26.23; (26) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:40.30; (30) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 1:47.89; (40) Abby Helms, HIB, 2:06.96
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MI-B 78
LBF 25
LITTLEFORK — Sophomore Ava Butler led all scorers with 21 points as the Rangers downed the Vikings on the road, 78-25.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 13 points from eighth-grader Jordan Zubich.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad’s ball move against the Vikings’ zone, which created some nice 3-point opportunities, stood out in the game.
While the Rangers dominated play, Buffetta said there are always things to work heading to the season’s final stretch.
MIB 49 29 — 78
LBF 14 11 — 25
MIB: Laney Ryan 4, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 13, Brooke Niska 1, Miah Gellerstedt 4, Sage Ganyo 9, Mia Ganyo 8, Ava Butler 21, Desi Milton 2, Lauren Maki 8. 3-pointers; Savela 2, Zubich 2, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 5. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
LBF: Danielle Erickson 9, Andi Williams 2, Elise Larson 3, McKenzie Swenson 2, Margaret Larson 4, Emily Fairchild 5. 3-pointers: E. Larson 1, Fairchild 1. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Fairchild.
