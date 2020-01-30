Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With one quad and one tournament left on the schedule, the Hibbing High School wrestling team is looking for seeding for the Section 7AA Tournament.
The Bluejackets will get that chance today when they travel to Cloquet for the Cloquet Quad, which features the Lumberjacks, Pine City and Mora, beginning at 4 p.m.
This will be the only time Hibbing coach Ray Pierce will get a look at Cloquet, the Dragons and the Mustangs before the section meet begins.
“Every match we have here is definitely a seeding match for sections,” Pierce said. “Everyone is important, regardless. We’re hoping to get as many matches as we can for seeding.
“Mostly, what we’re after now is taking a good look, before we go into sections, because we could end up with Cloquet as our first opponent in sub-sections. It’ll be nice to get a look at them.
“It might not be as important this year as it is normally because the south is sewed up with Princeton and Foley. I’m not sure Mora is going to make it through this year. Now, it’s about individual stuff.”
As far as the Lumberjacks go, Pierce is confident that his team will do well against them.
“I like our chances against Pine City and Cloquet, but Mora still has a decent team,” Pierce said. “I don’t think they have the guns to compete in the south, but that could come down to a nice dual between us and Mora.
“There’s a couple of important matchups that we’re hoping to get.”
Those matches involve Bryson Larrabee and Jagger Greenwood.
“It matters for Bryson and Jagger at the Mora match,” Pierce said. “We’ll go out and wrestle tough to get ready for sections.”
Hibbing did pick up that other tournament at the end of the year, so the Bluejackets will have one more opportunity for a tuneup heading into sections.
“This one isn’t our last one, like normal,” Pierce said. “Still, it feels like it is the end, so we want to make sure that we’re ready to go and be looking good.”
