VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys hockey team lost 17 players off last season’s squad.
The Blue Devils hit the ice on Tuesday night, taking on Hibbing in the IRC Boys Jamboree at the Miners Memorial Building, in Virginia.
The Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl beat the Bluejackets 3-0 in the two 12:30-minute periods.
“What I like tonight is how they really seem like they have come together as a team, this early in the season,” Blue Devils coach Cale Finseth said. “The last two weeks they have worked really hard and I saw a lot of good things out there tonight on the ice.”
Virginia scored just 22 seconds into the game, when on their first rush with the puck out of their own zone, Brett Okland hit Ryan Sherf with a nice pace, and Scherf found Blake Zadnikar wide open and passed him the puck.
The junior Zadnikar fired the puck past Vytek Vozdecky in the Hibbing net to make it a 1-0 Virginia lead.
The Blue Devils added to their lead later in the period when Braden Tiedeman picked up a loose puck on the point and fired a slap shot through traffic and beat Vozdecky to make it a 2-0 Virginia lead.
The first period came to an end with the Blue Devils leading 2-0.
Sam Berlin in the Virginia net kicked out only 3 shots in the first period, while Vozdecky kicked out 6 in the Bluejackets net.
“We really brought the puck out of the zone pretty well in the first period,” Finseth said. “They were playing well together out there and it showed.”
The Blue Devils put about the same amount of pressure on the Hibbing netminder in the second period, while the Bluejackets turned it up on Berlin in the Virginia net.
The Blue Devils scored the only goal of the second period when Ben Ervin picked up a rebound in front of the Hibbing net and slid it past Vozdecky to make it a 3-0 contest.
The Bluejackets fired 5 shots on Berlin in the third period, but the junior kicked them all out.
“Sam played really well tonight,” Finseth said. “He came up with some big saves.”
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Saturday after noon, when they host Little Falls at 3 p.m.
“We will have to come out on Saturday and be ready to play some tough hockey,” Finseth said.
HHS 0 0 - 0
V/MIB 2 1 - 3
First: 1, V/MIB, Blake Zadnikar (Ryan Scherf, Brett Okland); 2, V/MIB, Braden Tiedeman (unassisted)
Second:3, V/MIB, Ben Ervin (Scherf, Brennan Peterson)
Saves: HHS: Vytek Vozdecky, 6-6 — 12; V/MIB: Sam Berlin 3-5 — 8
Penalties: HHS 2-4; V/MIB 0-0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
Eveleth-Gilbert
VIRGINIA — In the final game of the IRC Boys Hockey Jamboree on Tuesday night, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin matched up with Eveleth-Gilbert.
The two teams battled it out for two 12:30-minute periods with neither team able to pick up the win and the game ending in a 1-1 tie.
“I thought we battled with them out there,” Golden Bears coach Jeff Torrel said. “We knew coming in what kind of team Greenway would have and knew we would have to come out and play some good hockey.”
The Golden Bears picked up a 1-0 lead in the opening period when Eveleth-Gilbert senior Elliot Van Orsdel picked up a loose puck and fired the shot past Raiders netminder Logan Wright to make it a 1-0 Eveleth-Gilbert lead.
Following the goal, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin started to put pressure on the Golden Bears in their zone, but senior goaltender Noah Shuck was up to the task, kicking out 8 shots in the opening period.
“He came up big out there,” Torrel said. “Whatever they were firing in, he was there to kick it out.”
Wright kicked out 4 in the Raiders net in the opening period.
Nathan Jurgansen took over in the Greenway net in the second period.
The only goal in the second frame came when the Raiders were on the power play and were moving the puck around the Eveleth-Gilbert zone.
Christian Miller hit Mitchell Vekich with a nice pass and Vekich put the puck right on Micah Gernander’s stick.
Gernander then just fired it past Shuck to knot the game up at 1-1.
The Raiders continued to put pressure on Shuck in the period bu he was up to the task kicking out 11 shots in the period, while Jurgansen turned away 5 Golden Bears shots.
“I did see some nice things out there tonight against a very good team,” Torrel said. “We have work to do and I think this group is going to be willing to put in the time and go out there and reach the goals they have set for themselves.
GW 0 1 — 1
E-G/ME 1 0 — 1
First: 1, E-G, Elliot Van Orsdel (Unassisted)
Second:2, G/N-K, Micah Gernander (Mitchell Vekich, Christian Miller)
Saves: Logan Wright, G/N-K 4; Nathan Jurgansen, G/N-K 5; Noah Shuck, E-G, 8-11 — 19
Penalties: G/N-K 1-2; E-G 2-4
