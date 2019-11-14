Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — If Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano is worried about his teams’ future, his fears have been put to rest.
The Bluejackets will be losing some talented seniors this season, but the future is bright.
That’s because Veneziano can look forward to two freshmen as they come up through the ranks of the program, Geli Stenson and Madison St. George.
Both Stenson and St. George will be participating in the State Class A Meet, which begins with preliminary-round action today at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Stenson will be competing in the 500 freestyle and both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. St. George will be competing in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
How valuable are St. George and Stenson?
Even with Meghan Minne and Natalie Skorich on the relays, the two freshmen are called upon to close out those relays.
“I trust a freshmen to be an anchor, and I’m trusting a freshman, who has never been on a relay in regions before, to be the third person out,” Veneziano said. “It was a conscious decision to leave the speed up front.
“If we were going to get beat, I wanted to establish a lead then go as hard as we can, which is exactly the opposite game plan I felt the other two teams would do.”
If Minne and Skorich got that lead, he knew St. George and Stenson could close out the relays.
“I would rather be out in front and make force you to come beat us vs. trying to catch up from behind,” Veneziano said. “I’d rather be out there protecting that lead and advancing it vs. what do we have to make up?”
They both have the mental toughness to fill those spots, but Stenson said being the anchor of the relay isn’t exactly what she had in mind.
“I don’t particularly enjoy being anchor, but it gives me more rest in between my 500 and relay,” Stenson said. “In that sense, I don’t mind it. Now, I’m hoping I don’t jump, and I’m hoping that I can keep us going forward.”
Stenson showed her mettle in the 500 freestyle, which she won by the slightest of margins at the 7A Meet.
She impressed Veneziano with that performance.
“The two people that she beat were the clear favorites all season, and Geli wasn’t remotely on the same playing field with them during the regular season,” Veneziano said. “Geli was third or fourth for most of the season.
Stenson was able to win it because she finally took Veneziano’s coaching to heart.
“One of the issues we’ve had with Geli is we can signal the 500 kids with the counter cards,” Veneziano said. “We have a system for pacing them, depending on what the cards are telling you.
“She’s not always done the greatest job of paying attention to the information I’m sending her. She picked a good time to listen to everything I was trying to communicate with her during that race.”
What Stenson did surprised her the most.
“I never used to go fast enough in the beginning, but I started realizing that I can do it,” Stenson said. “I can go faster at the beginning and throughout the whole thing. I doubted myself. I realized that they were right in the end.
“When I realized that I did get first, it was exciting, emotional and a moment of realizing that I could do more than I thought I could.”
Was that Stenson’s coming-out party in the race?
“She was spot on, and that’s hard to do,” Veneziano said. “You know what you’re doing. You know what you’re feeling. I may be giving you information you don’t want to hear and don’t want to respond to, but she had the courage to go after it.”
Veneziano said he’s seen many 500 races throughout his career as a coach and athlete, but this one impressed him.
“By far, that may have been the most exciting 500 I have witnessed,” Veneziano said. “That says something. I was told that everybody in the stands was on their feet for that race. It was that exciting.
“The energy in the room, you could feel it. For her to come out on top… I’ll never forget that race.”
As for St. George, Veneziano said she is one of the hardest workers in the pool, day in, day out.
“She’s out there every day in practice grinding it out,” Veneziano said. “You can feel that she was going to have a successful end of the season. She came through for us in her relay spots. It was fantastic.
“When those four are together, the synergy of those four takes it to a greater level.”
According to St. George, she works hard for one reason. She didn’t want to let Skorich or Minne down.
“Seeing how Meghan and Natalie work, I wanted to be like that,” St. George said. “I look up to them. I look at them and see how hard they’re working, and I want to be at the top when I’m older.
“Just the motivation of being at the top and being successful, that’s what motivates me. It’s great to be swimming with Meghan, Natalie and Geli. They’re all such good swimmers, and I felt honored to be with all of them.”
