Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Mike Veneziano talks to his Hibbing High School girls swimming team, he tells them to be team players first and foremost.
The Bluejacket mentor couldn’t be more pleased with how his team responds to those words.
That was especially true for Hibbing seniors Meghan Minne and Natalie Skorich, who had settled into their roles in the 200 and 100 freestyles and 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively.
Those were their races, but when it came time to set the Section 7A lineup, Veneziano made a big change.
He inserted Minne into the 50 freestyle, taking her out of the 200, and in the process, made her compete with Skorich in that race.
Both Minne and Skorich were fine with the moves.
For Minne, she responded by winning both the 50 and 100. Skorich didn’t advance to state in her individual events, but she played an integral part in getting both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to the state.
They will both be competing today when the State Class A Preliminary Meet begins at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota campus.
According to Hbbing coach Mike Veneziano, switching Minne into the 50 was a late-season decision.
“We’ve always knew that she could sprint,” Veneziano said. “Switching her to the 50 became a viable option because Makayla Suominen (of Cloquet), who was the state champion in that event, graduated.
“That left it wide open for Megan to go there, if that was the way to go. Meghan did an outstanding job. She currently holds individual and team records in the 50, 200 and 100 for us. She can certainly break her own records at state.”
Minne wasn’t exactly jumping at the chance to swim the 50. She was more comfortable with the 200.
“I was nervous at first because I didn’t know how to swim a 50,” Minne said. “I always had a game plan for the 200. The 50 is just down and back. You can’t think about it. If you mess up on your flip turn...
“I was nervous about that flip turn, getting off that wall and messing that up. I didn’t know what the game plan was going to be. I risked it. I trusted my coaches, and their choice.”
Veneziano said there’s no room for error in the 50.
“You have to be on your game because any small glitches are hard to recover from,” Veneziano said. “The field is so tight and so close that any small thing throwing you off could take you from first to not even in the top 16.
“It’s a gutsy race. Everybody thinks the 50 is easy because it’s the shortest race. If you’re doing it correctly, the 50 is pure intensity. It may be the shortest distance, but it may be the most intense, athletic swim you have to do.”
Minne is seeded in the top 16 in both events, including eighth in the 100.
As far as Skorich goes, Veneziano calls her a true-team player.
“She understands the process,” Veneziano said. “She’s been a 50/100 swimmer and that was something I contemplated as to why would I put Meghan into Natalie’s event? It was bad enough that she’d have to swim against her teammate in the 100, and now, I’m putting Meghan in the 50.”
That wasn’t the only switch. In the relays, Veneziano made a conscious decision to move Minne into the lead-off spot on both relays, and putting Skorich in the second leg.
There was a reason for the move.
“She (Skorich) performs so well in her legs on those relays,” Veneziano said. “It was outstanding. She adds a whole-different dimension in the relay events and teams, beyond her individual stuff. It’s quite impressive.”
Once again, Minne wasn’t sure about the move.
“At first, I was a little iffy about it,” Minne said. “I exchanged with Natalie, and she really hadn’t exchanged that much with me. We were both nervous about that. We both looked at each other and we were like, ‘We trust our coach and his decision, let’s do it.
“It worked out perfectly.”
Skorich has been battling a bad back this season, so it hampered her in the pool. She persevered and is reaping the benefits of the teams’ success.
“It affected my swimming,” Skorich said. “In some meets I didn’t get to swim because it was bad. Toward the end of the season I started going to physical therapy and it started getting better.
“It’s good now, but it was frustrating not being able to put out that effort, not being able to swim my senior year, in some meets.”
Skorich said she was proud of the way Minne swam during the section meet, and as far as the relays go, she has one goal for the weekend.
“I hope the 200 makes it in the top eight, and I hope the 400 makes it to the second day,” Skorich said.
