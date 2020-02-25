Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Last season, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team finally got over the hump.
The Bluejackets got by Grand Rapids to advance to the State Class AAA Tournament.
Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe is hoping that experience pays off this year as the No. 3 seeded Bluejackets open Section 7AAA play today, hosting Chisago Lakes in a 6:15 p.m., contest at the high school gymnasium.
How much should that help this season?
“That was huge because these girls got to feel what it was like, experiencing the playoffs and getting down to state,” LaCoe said. “I asked them last week after the Hermantown game what their goal was, if they wanted to get down to the state.
“They all said, ‘Yes.’ They believe it. I believe it. We can beat anybody in our section, but it starts with Chisago Lakes.”
Even so, some jitters do come into play when the postseason starts, especially in that first game.
“More times than not, that can be the scariest one,” LaCoe said. “The nerves are flying for both teams. A huge part of it is how you react to that. How you keep your composure. How you work through those nerves.
“Both teams will have it. The start of the game will be huge.”
A good example of that was Hibbing’s first game with North Branch. The Vikings almost pulled off an upset.
“We easily could have lost that game,” LaCoe said. “Jacie (Clusiau) hit some huge shots in those last five minutes to bring us back, and put us in the lead. She wasn’t expected to do that, but she stepped up and had a huge game.
“In the playoffs, that’s what you need, someone to step up that you don’t expect to do that. That will help us.”
As far as the Wildcats go, Chisago Lakes is 6-20 on the season and got the No. 6 seed, but that doesn’t mean the Wildcats will be a pushover.
“They will get after it man-to-man,” LaCoe said. “They’re physical. They’re big, but we can slow them down a little bit. We will have to defend the interior and keep their outside limited.”
Hibbing did beat Chisago Lakes 46-38 in their only meeting of the season.
“They have to worry about our style of play,” LaCoe said. “We’re able to slow the game down, and defensively, we need to keep them under 40 points. That’s our goal. We were able to do that the first time we played them.
“That’s what we have to do in these playoffs to be successful. We have to play our style of ball, be patient on offense, slow them down on defense, hold them to one shot and control the game.”
As far as LaCoe is concerned, this is a wide-open section.
Hermantown is the No. 1 seed, with Princeton at No. 2 and Grand Rapids No. 4.
“Hermantown is a class ahead of everybody,” LaCoe said. “We played them close both times, but they beat us. They only have three losses, but everybody else has double-figure losses.
“They’re the outright favorite, but we’re the defending champs. They have to knock us off. We’re confident, and we’re ready to make a run.”
