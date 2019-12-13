Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Through two games, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is averaging 105 points per contest.
It’s a nice number, but Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald knows that’s the exception rather than the rule.
That production is probably coming to an end today when Hibbing takes on Columbia Heights in a 3:30 p.m., contest at Minnehaha Academy.
McDonald doesn’t think that 105-point output is going to continue.
“I have my doubts,” McDonald said. “We’ve enjoyed the last two games, and how they’ve worked out as far as our offense is concerned. We’re going to have our work cut for us in this and moving forward.
“These guys are all over the place defensively. They cover a lot of ground. They have active hands.”
What’s the biggest reason for the change? Games are going to start getting much faster, so the Bluejackets are going to change gears on the fly.
“We have to be prepared to speed up what’s going to be expected of us,” McDonald said. “Whether it’s our moves, our cuts our screens, because if we don’t, the game is going to pass us by.
“That will be one of the challenges we face against an athletic, solid, Metro-area team.”
What helps is that Hibbing has been in those types of games before, whether it was during the season or out of the season.
The Bluejackets know how to play fast.
“We’ve done some things in practice to pick up the pace a little bit, but when it comes down to it, a lot of these guys have done that before,” McDonald said. “They haven’t necessarily done it this season, but in their past, they’ve played in games similar to this.
“They have to make sure that they minimize their mistakes. A lot of the things that have come easy for us will come a lot harder. What’s going to challenge us is going to be our ability to keep our composure. Those are the challenges you look for.”
That’s the reason McDonald put teams like this on his schedule this season.
“We want to put these guys in that situation to see how they respond as a group,” McDonald said. “That will be the sign of success. It isn’t necessarily judging by being 3-0 when we come home.
“We have to go down there and be strong with the ball, be decisive and be able to guard people, too. They have talented and athletic kids.”
As far as scheme goes, McDonald is hoping his team can be effective from both inside the paint and from the 3-point line.
“They’re not a team where you can settle for perimeter shooting, non-stop,” McDonald said. “You have to get to the rim. There’s no question that they will make it tough. They’ve got quick guys on the perimeter.
“If we think we’re going to out-shoot them, the odds of that usually don’t go in your favor. We have to make sure we’re strong in attacking seams in their defense, and get to the free throw line and to the rim as much as we can.
In two games, Hibbing is shooting 16-for-42 from the arc, good for 38 percent.
“You can try to bank on knocking down threes all night, but that rarely ends up being the case,” McDonald said. “That’s a game you don’t want to mess around with. We have to define who we are. Last year, we were a 3-point shooting team.
“We have to find ourselves. We have guys who can shoot it, but I don’t think the looks we’re going to get down there are going to be as open. I don’t think what we’re going to get is going to be shot comfortably. These guys close out hard.”
That doesn’t mean McDonald wants his team to be hesitant from long range, but he wants them to be selective about their shot selection.
“We’ll take them when we can get them, and hopefully, we shoot well from out there,” McDonald said. “That’s playing a little bit of a game of chance if that’s what you’re depending on competing against solid teams.”
McDonald will find out a lot about his team against the Hylanders.
“There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered,” McDonald said. “This weekend will be a big part of that process right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.