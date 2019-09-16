Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — The Milaca Mega Meet is coming up Saturday, and that’s when Hibbing High School girls and boys cross country coach James Plese wants to put all of his eggs in one basket.
Today at the Grand Rapids Meet, Plese will do some experimenting when the runners take to the course beginning at 4 p.m., at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Plese will tell his top runners runners to hang back and run with the pack more, so they can push them farther up the field.
“We might treat this one where we bring our lead girls back to the back-of-the-pack girls,” Plese said. “We’ll have them pace them for two miles, then we’ll cut them loose after that.
“We’re looking at Saturday as our big race, so Lily (Hess), Reese (Aune), Aune (Boben) and Mattison (Johnson) to run back with Jorie (Anderson), Jocelyn (Strukel) and Addison (Hess) and try to push them a little more to tighten our pack.”
The Bluejacket girls have been running in a pack all season, but Plese wants that pack up toward the front of the race more.
“The pack is so tight, but I think there’s more,” Plese said. “Jocelyn and Jorie, who are in their first years, are still feeling things out. They’re just eighth-grade girls. There’s still more for them to give.
“If we can get these older girls and maybe the girls who are running more consistent, faster times to go back and push them a bit, that will make our team stronger for the bigger meets. After two miles, we cut them loose.”
Plese is also looking at bringing some of his younger girls up to give them a taste of a 5K.
“It’s a user-friendly course for past history in Rapids,” Plese said. “There’s no big hills. It’s historically flat and friendly course for everyone. I will push the seventh-grade girls to give the 5K a try as well. We’ll see what happens.”
As for the boys, David Platt is coming off of a leg injury, so his status is up in the air. That will be determined come race time.
Ideally, Platt and Zach Rusich were going to hang back and push the younger guys forward.
“We have a lot of sophomore boys running varsity races for the first time this season,” Plese said. “I’m not worried about John (Larrabee) and Noah (Anderson) figuring things out as seniors.”
It’s the sophomores, Ethan Roy, Ashton Balaski, Jeremiah Wentland, Jacob Jensrud, that Plese wants to push.
“They have to unlock the key to racing a 5Ks,” Plese said. “That’s why we’re using this day as the first two miles, Zach and David or Zach, John and Noah, are going to set the pace, and they can keep up with them.
“When they get to that last mile, that’s when they have to dig, and hopefully, keep up and go with them.”
That also goes for Langston Nash, Noah Vinopal and Nils Heinoman, along with some of the younger guys like Carter Bungarden, Ethan Aune and Jack Gabardi.
“They have to keep improving,” Plese said. “We’re hoping to bring a couple more young guys up and give them a taste of the 5K because we want to run well in our junior high race next week at home.
“Swain isn’t a friendly course to do a 5K on for the first time. We’re almost running out of season at this point. Today is the day to encourage the kids to give a 5K a chance. Maybe, we don’t win the junior-high level meet, but that’s Ok. I want to see what their 5K times are.”
