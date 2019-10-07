Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Iron Range Conference Meet is only a week away and with only one meet to prepare for it, how will Hibbing High School boys and girls soccer coach James Plese play his hand?
Will he go all out and show off what he has in mind for that meet, or will he hold a runner or two back and not give any secrets away?
As of now, It’s no secret as to what the Bluejackets have on both sides of their boys and girls teams, so Plese won’t be hiding anything when the Hial Pike Meet begins at 4 p.m., today in International Falls.
Most or all of the IRC teams will be at this meet, but there’s no sense in holding back, especially on a course that usually produces some good times for the Hibbing runners.
“I’m a little nervous about that, but at this point, I did think of that,” Plese said. “I want our seventh-grade girls to go compete, and I don’t want it to be at the conference meet just in case it’s too big for them.
“Not that it should be because they’ve competed at other meets, but they need to run with our varsity girls. If our hand is shown completely, it’s going to be, ‘Wow, they’re really tough.’ Hopefully, we get into some teams’ heads that way.”
With Mesabi East there, at least the Bluejackets get a chance to see the Giants one more time before the IRC Meet.
“We can see where we’re stacking up, and see where their top runners are,” Plese said. “Hopefully, we put a little charge into our team, and keep our momentum going.”
To go along with the regular cast of runners, Mattison Johnson, Lily Hess, Reese Aune, Aune Boben, Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson and Miriam Milani, Plese will have Alizah Langner and Gianna Figueroa compete at the meet.
“I’ve held Alizah down the last two weeks, and the same with Gianna,” Plese said. “They understand that. That should make our older girls step right up to where there’s no backing down.
“I know they want to take down Mesabi East. They’ve had a stranglehold on it and rightfully so when you have an Ava Hill. That’s tough to overcome. If this group of girls can do that, that would be something cool to say that Matti and Lily were a part of it.”
That’s why Plese has had second thoughts about his girls’ lineup for this meet.
“A part of me wants to hide them, but at this point, we’ve had enough coaches come up to us and say, ‘You have a nice team. That’s impressive what they’re doing,’” Plese said. “I don’t think we’re hiding from the Iron-Range schools anymore.
“I don’t think the southern schools worry about anyone up here. It’s going out and keep improving. They will do the 5K and see what happens.”
Plese said that some of those teams might not be running all out.
“It’s not always a good predictor because some teams use it as a practice meet,” Plese said. “They might use it as a pack run, or they will try to pull their four or five runners with their fast runners.
“We’re going out there to compete because, historically speaking, Falls has been one of our faster courses, a good PR course. Their coach swears to us every year that’s it’s an accurate 5K course. If that’s the case, we always seem to peak two weeks early.”
The course isn’t as hilly as Enger Park for the Swain Meet. It’s more on par with the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course for the Hibbing Rotary Meet.
“The kids enjoy it,” Plese said. “It’s not a difficult course. There’s one gradual hill, but you get to go down that same hill. It’s flat, like our home course. The kids run well there. It’s must be the fresh Canadian air there or something.”
On the girls side, Hibbing is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Swain, so Plese wants to keep that momentum going.
“That is the highest I’ve seen our girls go at Swain,” Plese said. “We’re going to run everyone up that wants to run up. We’re having a two-week trial, or tryout for the section squad.
“We’ll take into consideration the first part of the season, but these last two meets will weigh heavily on our decisions. Hopefully, that motivates them, especially the girls that have been competing well.”
On the boys side, the Bluejackets may get some good news in the form of David Platt. The junior has been battling an injury, but he may be ready to return in time for this meet.
“Our goal is to run him today, then play it by ear because that gives us some time before sections,” Plese said. “We may or may not use him at the conference meet, but at least he’ll get one meet in before sections.
“That would be nice.”
Platt will push Zach Rusich along, plus he may have a hand in pushing John Larrabee, Noah Anderson, Jeremiah Wentland, Jacob Jensrud, Ethan Roy and Ashton Balaski.
“It’ll help to get our No. 1 runner back,” Plese said. “That’s where he was last year, and that’s what he started the year at. It gets Zach more motivated, and David more motivated.
“Hopefully, it motivates the back pack.”
The Hibbing boys didn’t have a great Swain run, so Plese needs them to step up and run better at this meet.
“I don’t think we stepped up to the plate the right way,” Plese said. “Hopefully, we want to send out a good message to the rest of the conference that we’re going to compete. Hopefully, our two seniors don’t want their final career races to end down in the dumps.
“John and Noah have worked hard for us. I hope it goes well for them. It’s stepping up to the plate, and continuing to compete.”
