Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In Mike Veneziano’s 25 years at the helm of the Hibbing High School boys swimming team, he’s had three 3-peats as 7A champions, with a couple of single titles in between.
The most recent 3-peat has been the last three seasons, with last year’s being a special title because of the rarity of the achievement.
Veneziano knew he had the team to do it, but there’s always room for error.
With that said, as the 2019-20 season begins today with the Hibbing Relays, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the high school pool, is a 4-peat in the cards?
That will remain to be seen, but Veneziano will do his best to have this team in contention by the end of February.
“We lost 10 quality kids to graduation last year, so from the get-go, it’s understood that this is a rebuilding year,” Veneziano said. “When the pressure is off, and you’re no longer the favorite, you’re the underdog. I prefer to be in that position.
“The target is off of our back. Statistically, Grand Rapids lost far less to graduation than we did. They are in the driver’s seat. We’ll chase them.”
If Hibbing is going to get the job done, it will fall on the shoulders of seniors Andrew Hoppe, Chance McCormack and Chase Musich, along with juniors Matthew Osterhoudt, Aman Majumdar and William Stenson III.
According to Veneziano, there’s a good mix of quality and quantity on this team.
“We have an upper tier of kids in the seniors, juniors and sophomores,” Veneziano said. “Then there’s a lower tier of guys, who were rookies last year and filled in some role-player positions to add depth there.
“What’s happened is that the higher-level guys are looking good to do better this year. That next layer of guys is far better than I thought they would be coming into the season. We have another layer of guys under that that struggled along, but they’re looking better.”
All Veneziano can hope for is that everybody will take a step forward.
“I can’t guarantee winning. I can’t guarantee breaking records,” Veneziano said. “My job and my staff’s job as I see it, is taking what we have to work with and make them bet-
ter than everything will take care of itself.”
Joining those seniors and juniors on the squad are sophomores Kellen Fisher, Tristan Schmelzer, Cooper Peake, Cooper Emerson, Aaron Hadrava, Reilly Benedict and Griffin Benedict.
The freshman class consists of Ben Philips, Logan Drews, Cole Hughes and Ben Riipinen.
Veneziano may also use some junior-high athletes as well, depending on their development.
With this crew of swimmers, Veneziano should be able to put a solid lineup together in all 11 events.
“We have three viable divers coming back, and another rookie diver, who will learn quickly as he goes along,” Veneziano said. “Diving becomes a strong point for us again. I can put together two solid guys performing in every event. The goal is to get to the point where we have four per event.
“This is where the guys who took a backseat last year, they have to step up and fill in those spots. Everybody has to shuffle up now. They’re doing a good job. They’re working hard. What more can I ask of them? As long they work hard, stay diligent and stay focused, that’s all we can ask of them.”
The Bluejackets are getting that work ethic from Hoppe, McCormack and Musich.
“They’re leaders,” Veneziano said. “They did a good job in the offseason leading the guys in the direction they needed to go. That’s why we are stepping up and putting ourselves in a better position to do what we’re hoping to do.”
As far as the Hibbing Relays go, this is a starting point for Veneziano to see what direction he should go.
“I want to see what we can do out there,” Veneziano said. “This is no pressure. None of this matters. I’m not worried about the winning stuff. I want to see us perform well. It’ll give me a better idea of what I’m working with, so we can formulate a game plan for the rest of the season.”
