Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After finishing the Virginia Tournament with a 2-2 mark, the Hibbing High School volleyball team, will try to put a winning streak together.
The Bluejackets won their final two games at the tourney, beating North Woods and Mountain Iron-Buhl. Hibbing can extend that streak today when they travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos, beginning at 7 p.m.
Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough liked the way her team played in Virginia.
“Our passing was better, and our attack at the net,” McGough said. “Everything fell into place for us.In our first game, we weren’t awake. Our second game (a 2-1 loss to Cloquet) got better. We went to three sets with Cloquet. It’s better.”
The Bluejackets are finally coming to the realization that when there is a good pass, or a not-so-good pass, that they have to do something positive with the ball.
“A lot of it is communication,” McGough said.
Hibbing was having a timidness problem early in the season, but McGough said there’s still some of that in the Bluejacket’ game.
“It’s better,” McGough said. “After the Virginia match last week, we had a heart-to-heart, and we’ll see how this week goes. The intensity is better, and the want is better. They’re a good team, but they can’t be afraid to play.
“That’s on them to change that.”
As far as International Falls goes, McGough expects them to be scrappy.
“They play hard, and put their whole heart into it,” McGough said. “They’re not afraid.”
Which means Hibbing has to come out attacking on all fronts.
“We need to play our game,” McGough said. “We need to come out strong, and we need to be ready to attack.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.