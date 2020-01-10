Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team is coming off an emotional loss to Grand Rapids, but now it’s time to put that int the rearview mirror.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be back on the mat today when they take part in the Elk River Invite, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Invite is in the individual format, with some wrestlers possibly getting five matchers and others only three.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought his wrestlers performed well against the Thunderhawk in the 43-27 at the Reif Center.
“It was closer than what it really said in the score,” Pierce said. “There were a couple of swing matches where we were in them, but we couldn’t pull them out. Rapids was fired up. This was the first year they wrestled this in the Reif, and it was a nice venue.
“I liked that. I like when wrestling is on the front stage like that. It was fun. It was a fun dual, and the kids know that the Rapids dual is my rivalry. They seemed to take some added pressure from that. We wrestled tough. It came down to a couple of matches where if we had turned them, we could have had the win.”
As far as Elk River goes, Pierce isn’t worried where his team finishes. There’s a host of solid teams there, so his wrestlers will get in some good competition.
“This is actually one of the toughest tournaments on the schedule,” Pierce said. “Big Bear is probably our toughest just because the amount of teams. The quality of teams at Elk River are strong.
“Waconia is ranked. Elk River. Princeton is here. There’s some big teams that are powerful. Getting a couple guys through to the finals… There’s a couple No. 1 ranked guys coming in right David’s (Platt) weight. Where they show up I’m not sure.”
So what is Pierce concerned about?
“I’m more concerned that the kids learn from the pressure that was on them (Thursday),” Pierce said. “They have to come out now and start gliding toward the section tournament.
“We’re past the time of learning as much as we are owning now. We have to realize what we did, hone some things back in, win some matches where we need to win them and come out of this tournament feeling better and more comfortable. That’s what I’m looking for the kids to be at.”
