Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team finally got a little break from a hectic schedule, but now it’s back in the pool to take care of business.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be traveling to Minneapolis today to compete in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Meet, which begins at 9:15 a.m., at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Hibbing will be competing with the likes of Sartell, Chippewa Falls, Hopkins, Apple Valley, Mankato West, Centennial, Simley, Minneapolis Southwest, Cretin-Derham Hall, Moorhead, TMT (South, Washburn and Roosevelt Schools), Orono, Osseo and Chisago Lakes, which will be no easy task for swimmers from the northern half of the state.
But that’s not the way Hibbing needs to look at the contest. It’s all individually.
“What I told my athletes is that they know there’s some high-powered competition, within their own heat, whether they’re in the fastest heat or the first heat of the day,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Everybody around them is relatively the same speed.
“There’s not that much separation in the heats. At the Falls Meet, there was a big disparity between the two. You might have that within this meet somewhat, but inside of their own heat, the other seven guys are the same speed as they are.”
Hibbing doesn’t have to worry about swimming against, say the fastest guy in Minnesota.
“He won’t be in their heat,” Veneziano said. “That’s a good thing. You’re competing for two things. No. 1 to get their best performance, and also trying to be competitive inside their own heat.
“They have to forget about who’s getting first, second or third. We want to accomplish those two things. When you put it in that perspective, that’s a much-easier thing to digest mentally.”
The Bluejackets have been put to the test these past couple of weeks, so there’s been some character building going on, which will help Hibbing at the end of the season.
“We’ve put in a good stretch of work in some good meets,” Veneziano said. “Our road schedule, going into break and coming out of break, has been rigorous. The good news is, from here on out after this trip, virtually almost the rest of the season is at home, including the biggest meets.
“Some of these guys, on the varsity, the next away meet will at the University of Minnesota at the state meet. Regions are at home. True Team is at home. The bulk of our schedule is home.”
Going on the road always builds character.
“It’s been such a tough grind that it’s, ‘’Wait a minute, we don’t have to travel on a bus for three hours, we can just travel from our house to the pool,’” Veneziano said. “That’s helpful.
“When you’re under that kind of duress to travel and perform, and you take that factor out of it, it increases the performances. It’s a good thing. It wasn’t totally by design, but there was a little bit of that involved in the process.”
As is usual, Veneziano likes the field of teams his team is competing against.
“You’ve got some of the best Class A teams and a good mix of Class AA teams,” he said. “The Bronze Division, is the third of four divisions. We were originally slated to be in the Tiger Division, which is a little bit less, but we’re where we need to be.
“I like where we’re at as far as seeding goes. We have some decent seeds.
The Bluejackets medley relay is seeded seventh; the 200 freestyle relay is seeded third; and the 400 freestyle relay is seeded 10th.
“Those are decent seeds,” Veneziano said. “What’s good about this is our top-tier guys need to face this kind of competition. Our lower-level guys, need to face competition that is similar to them, which is going to happen.
“You’re killing several birds with one stone here, and that’s a good thing. It’s worth our while to attend this competition vs. some other competitions that’s competing for the sake of competing. We’re competing, but there’s a lot of other irons in the fire that we’re attending to.”
Hibbing’s seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 37. Hibbing; 43. Hibbing.
200 freestyle relay — 9. Andrew Hoppe; 18. Ben Philips; 44. Mathew Philips.
200 individual medley — 5. William Stenson; 16. Aaron Hadrava; 32. Chase Musich.
50 freestyle — 7. Cooper Emerson; 40. Cooper Peake; 41. Tristan Schmelzer.
Diving — 25. Zander Buroker; 26. Tyler Fosso; 27. Cole Hughes.
100 butterfly — 3. Stenson; 38. Luke Pocquette; 41. Peake.
100 freestyle — 6. Hoppe; 8. Emerson; 25. Chance McCormack.
500 freestyle — 20. Philips; 26. Musich; 34. Ben Riipinen.
200 freestyle relay — 22. Hibbing; 37. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 15. Hadrava; 16. McCormack; 43. Reilly Benedict.
100 breaststroke — 33. Pocquette; 34. Riipinen; 39. Griffin Benedict.
400 freestyle relay — 33. Hibbing; 39. Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.