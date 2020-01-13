Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After swimming so well early in the season, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team had a lull against a good Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert squad.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano was at a loss to explain why, but he and the team have done everything they can to avoid another letdown.
Hibbing won’t be able to have another average meet when it plays host to Grand Rapids in a dual meet scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today at the high school pool.
Veneziano wasn’t necessarily surprised by that performance against the Blue Devils/Golden Bears because of the high level of compete the team had shown before that meet.
“We had a down meet,” Veneziano said. “They were a good opponent, and I also believe that Rapids will be just as tough of an opponent. We have to go out there and see what we can do.
“We had three pretty-good meets going into Virginia. We hit a lull against them. I’m thinking we can get some stuff going. It’s important to start the week that way with True Team coming on Saturday.”
Veneziano said teams can’t always be up for every meet, and now that he, his coaching staff and team have had time to think about it, they can iron out some of the bugs from that meet.
“I don’t expect us to be down in every meet, either,” Veneziano said. “It’s a cycle. We’ve had our team-bump-in-the-road, and now it’s time to get it back on track. Nobody was happy about the whole thing, but the day after, it was back to work as normal for us.
“We don’t read too much into the wins or losses or the good or bad performances. It’s a part of the process. We understand that. We keep moving forward.”
Hibbing swam against the Thunderhawks in Grand Rapids in December, and the home team came away with the win.
Veneziano gets the chance to see how far his team has come since that dual meet.
“We’ll see how much both teams have progressed since that early-season meet,” Veneziano said. “I will take our best lineup, put it out there and let them try to respond to us this time.
Against Virginia, I tried to second guess a lot of what they may do. It would have been a much-closer meet against Virginia had it gone down the way I envisioned it. The key for this meet is to simply put our best stuff out there, and force them to come after us.”
