Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team has been short numbers for the first two games of the season, but reinforcements are coming.
That’s because the Bluejacket will be getting back some players as they prepare to travel to Grand Rapids today to take on the Thunderhawks, beginning at 7 p.m., at Noble-Hall Field.
It’s been a tough two games for Hibbing against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Duluth East, but the Bluejackets lack of experience played a big part in those two losses.
“It’s inexperience,” Howard said. “It’s also preparation and knowing their roles on the team. Only having five people that have experience from last year trying to play right now, we’re trying to build that experience.”
Which means Hibbing’s juniors and sophomores are growing up quickly.
“It’s important that they grow, not only this year, but going forward to next year and the following year,” Howard said. “These sophomores and juniors need to get experience. The nice thing is that we’ll have a lot of players back for this game.”
Howard will be getting nine players back into his lineup.
“They’re gamers,” Howard said. “That also give us more choices at different positions, and they’re also all solid players. We’ll be able to do some stuff we haven’t been able to do the first two weeks.”
One player, Mayson Brown, will now take over the quarterback position, although Austin Hill and Eli Rudolph filled in nicely while Brown was out.
“Mayson is Mayson,” Howard said. “He’s a talented athlete. Those that watch him in basketball can see it. He loves every sport. He goes into every sport digging deep. The past two weeks, he’s been trying to figure out how to beat the teams we were playing on the sideline, using our sideline review plays and talking to our quarterbacks.
“He’s going to be a huge key for us. The two that filled in, they did an amazing job seeing as they were just thrown in there. They stepped up for the team, but Mayson has played this position every year he’s played football. He knows what to do.”
The Bluejackets will be taking on a Grand Rapids team that just put up 62 points against Duluth Denfeld last week.
Slowing down that offense will be vital for Hibbing’s defense.
“Offensively, they run their typical option,” Howard said. “What they run is what they run. We know what to expect. We’ve talked about it all week. We’ve gone through everything on defense as to how we want to defend them.
“It’s clicking right now.”
The Bluejackets did have opportunities to score last week against the Greyhounds, but a mistake here, and a mistake there, stalled the Hibbing drives.
“They need confidence in themselves, and the person standing next to them,” Howard said. “They have to have confidence in the play call coming in, getting into and out of the huddle fast.
“It’s having the energy and joy back of playing the game of football.”
Hibbing did beat Grand Rapids last year, but Howard has put that victory on the backburner.
“We talked about it a little bit, but it’s a new year,” Howard said. “They have new players. We have new players. They have a good coach. We have to keep contending with them.”
