Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With the Section 6A Swimming and Diving Meet just over one week away, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano doesn’t have much time to tweak his lineup.
The Bluejacket mentor gets one last chance at that today when the four-team O’Brien Quad takes place at the Hibbing High School Pool, beginning at 5 p.m.
Joining Hibbing in the meet, which usually isn’t scored are Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, Duluth and Mesabi East.
This is Veneziano’s last chance to experiment with his lineup.
“Anything that I think is unfinished business, we have to get it done today,” Veneziano said. “Some of the guys will swim in one or both of their normal events for individuals, and other guys will be put in off events completely.
“The relay combinations are going to change. It’s a way to maybe find a diamond-in-the-rough as far as an event goes for a kid. This is a process of trying to make our region lineup the best possible one we can come up with.”
As far as time drops go, Venezinao said that’s coming right along.
“We’re coming off a good meet at the Hibbing Invite,” Veneziano said. “I like what I’m seeing at practice. If we can take what I’ve seen at practice, with some of the stuff we’ve been doing, and bring it into a meet situation, that would be a big step forward for us.”
The three other teams there should help the Bluejackets and Veneziano accomplish their goals.
“Everybody kind of uses this meet for that purpose, like we are,” Veneiznao said.
“There’s no glory in winning the Hibbing Quad. It’s a meet where we can get together on weeknight, and it’s a last chance for some kids to see what they can do, or what might be the better event for them.
“If kids are slated into their events, it’s time to get them out of their event and let them have the opportunity to let them swim in something they normally haven’t swam much.”
In other words, Veneziano will let his team have some fun in this meet.
But how are the other teams approaching this meet?
“I think Duluth is sending a lot of their guys, who aren’t moving on to their regionals,” Veneziano said. “It’s like their JV guys, who may be on the bubble of making it. This may be a proving ground for them to make a few of their spots.
“Some guys aren’t going to move on. I don’t think they will be at full strength. Virginia and Mesabi East are coming off the Taconite Invite, so they may alter their lineups. We’re all in that same boat. It’s time to leave no stone unturned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.