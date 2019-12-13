Special to the Hibbing Daily Tribune
GRAND MARAIS — On a day that may have been more conducive to powder skiing than racing, the Hibbing Area Alpine Ski Team kicked off their season with the Cook County Invitational at Lutsen Mountains.
Lake effect snow fell throughout the day making for low visibility and challenging conditions for the racers. Still the Bluejackets battled their way through and were rewarded with three top ten performances.
On the boy’s side, senior Noah Vinopal led the way with a seventh-place finish in a very competitive field. He was only two one hundredths of a second behind state qualifier Jacob McCarthy of Virginia and less than a second and a half off the podium.
“We were expecting great things from Noah today and he delivered,” said Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli. “He’s really embracing his captain’s role and leading by example.”
Adding to the Hibbing boys’ fifth-place score were a pair of freshman, Adam Vinopal and Carter Bungarten. With just over a second between them the duo finished a strong 19th and 24th places, respectively.
“They were neck-and-neck today,” noted Walli. “It’s great to see that friendly spirit of competition as they battle for that third and fourth seed.”
The final Bluejacket to score was freshman Colton Damyanovich who came all the way from the eighth seed to claim the final scoring slot.
“Colton looked great out there,” said Walli. “Thirty-fifth place is a solid result for an eighth seed, especially in these snow conditions.”
Second seeded junior Evan Vinopal had an equipment issue on his first run when he found his binding not set high enough for the power he was creating as he charged down the hill. Despite losing his ski he clicked back in, hiked back up to the gate has missed and finished his run knowing that doing so might help the team.
“That was great to see from Evan,” said Walli. “When he puts two clean runs together we’re going to see big results from that kid. He really wants to go fast.”
The Bluejackets had an additional 10 skiers on the boys team finish strong and Walli is excited to see how the season plays out as they compete for varsity spots.
We have a slough of young boys coming up and they all looked strong today. It’s going to be a fun season.”
On the girls’ side the Bluejackets had career performances from their top seeds as senior Peyton Lind landed in fifth place with junior Maddy Clusiau less than a second behind in eighth.
“They both came out gunning for those top tens and they did not disappoint. I think both of them have real good shots of getting to state this year.”
Unfortunately, the numbers on the girls squad is not as plentiful as the boys team and despite the stellar performances from Lind and Clusiau the Bluejacket girls were not able to muster a team score.
“We knew it would be tough to put a team score together as we only have four returning skiers and three seventh graders whose first time racing was today,” Walli said. “That leaves very little room for error.”
Still, Walli was encouraged by what we saw from his young girls team. Both sophomore Alli Raukar and eighth grader Hilda Knuckey missed gates on their first runs, disqualifying them but their second runs were solid.
“We can definitely build off those second runs,” Walli said. “If they would have skied as well on their first runs as they did on their second we could have been in contention for second place as a team.”
The Bluejackets return to action Dec. 20, for the Virginia Invitational at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Brainerd, 165; Duluth East, 159; Cook County, 130; Virginia Area, 122; Hibbing, 103; Duluth Marshall, 52
GIRLS: Brainerd, 124.5; Virginia Area, 76.5; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 28
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Bren Elleson, EAST, 59.16; (2) Cal Madison, BRAIN, 1:01.10; (3) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:01.34; (4) Esten Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:01.91; (5) Masen McKeever, CC, 1:02.36; (6) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:02.64; (7) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:02.66; (8) Gavin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:03.48; (9) Max Darkow, BRAIN, 1:04.94; (10) Chris Jacklen, VAAST, 105.87; (19) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:09.34; (24) Carter Bungarten, HIB, 1:10.90; (35) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:25.91; (38) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:27.73; (40) Nills Heinemann, HIB, 1:32.56; (41) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:34.14; (44) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:46.25; (45) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:49.16
GIRLS: (1) Maddie Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:03.72; (2) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:03.95; (3) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:05.33; (4) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:06.00; (5) Emma Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:06.59; (5) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:06.59; (7) Erin Hoezel, BRAIN, 1:06.90; (8) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:07.21; (9) Halle Lamb, CC, 1:07.44; (10) Calia Chaney, BRAIN, 1:09.20
