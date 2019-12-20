Special to the Hibbing Daily Tribune
BIWABIK — In their first “home” action of the season, the Hibbing High School Alpine Ski Team came away from the Virginia Invitational at Giants Ridge with a quarter of the top-10 finishes for the day.
The Bluejacket girls were team runners-up finishing 14 points behind first place Virginia. Hibbing was led by top 10 results from junior Maddy Clusiau who finished fifth, eighth-grader Hilda Knuckey seventh and senior Peyton Lind in 10th.
Unfortunately, the small Bluejacket squad couldn’t quite muster enough points to overtake the stacked Virginia team.
“With only seven skiers on the whole team it makes it tough on the team score,” said Hibbing coach Brice Walli. “Virginia has a lot of skiers in that top range, and even though we had those three in the top 10, it’s tough to overcome.”
Clusiau’s fifth-place performance was a career best. She did it on brand new skies.
“She’s only been on those skies for a couple of days, so it’s been tough for her to get a handle on them,” Walli explained. “She skied her first run solidly, but I talked to her between runs and she said she was really gunning for a fast time.
“She did just that. What a great race by Maddy Clusiau.”
Also having a great race was Knuckey who reached her first varsity top 10.
“That was phenomenal skiing by Hilda,” Walli said. “We’re super excited to see her ski to her full potential.”
Top-seeded Lind was in fourth place after the first run but a small slip-up on her second caused her to slide down the leaderboard.
“She was coming in a little too hot on a combination and came to a sliding stop for a second,” Walli said. “She was able to collect herself, get back in there and still have a respectable time.
“That’s ski racing. When you give your all sometimes it’s hard to hold it together.”
The Bluejacket boys found themselves without their normal fourth seed Adam Vinopal, who was lost for the season due to an ankle injury.
His brothers, senior Noah and junior Evan, helped soften the blow by notching a couple of top-10 finishes themselves leading the team to a fourth-place finish.
Noah ended up in fifth place, just five-hundredths of a second off the podium.
“He skied two clean runs,” Walli noted. “He just needs to find a little bit of extra speed. We’ll get that dialed in over the holidays, and he’ll be in good shape.”
Evan Vinopal found himself in 11th place after the first run, but he turned it up a notch on his second to land in eighth place for the day.
Also stepping-up for his second run was freshman Carter Bungarten who finished 20th.
“Carter had a problem on his first run, but he rebounded and had a real good second run,” said Walli. “Ski racing is such a mental game. It’s key to be able to shake off what happened on your first run and focus on your second.
“It’s great that Carter was able to do that.”
The Bluejacket scoring was wrapped-up by freshman Colton Damyanovich, who despite battling equipment issues, scored team points for the second consecutive race.
“We need that anchor of the team to sit back and score points for us,” Walli said. “Colton is doing that for us now.”
With the Christmas break upon them, the Bluejackets hope to get in plenty of quality practices before returning to action.
“It looks like good weather coming up,” Walli noted. “We should be able to get quite a few things ironed-out and be ready to go in January.”
Next up for the Bluejackets is the Hibbing Invitational Jan. 9, at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 178; Cook County-Silver Bay, 153; Virginia Area, 147; Hibbing, 137; Marshall, 95; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 49; Hermantown, 49
GIRLS: Virginia Area, 116; Hibbing, 102; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 86; Duluth East, 73
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Bren Elleson, EAST, 1:14.87; (2) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:18.76; (3) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:19.33; (4) Ray Dressley, CCSB; 1:19.35; (5) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:19.38; (6) Carter Hegg, EAST, 1:21.86; (7) Chris Jacklen, VAAST, 1:22.34; (8) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:23.94; (9) Matias Merten, EAST, 1:24.74; (10) Nathan Momont, EAST, 1:25.29; (20) Carter Bungarten; HIB, 1:32.70; (26) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:44.37; (27) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:45.35; (32) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:48.52; (33) Luke Nelson, HIB, 1:49.80; (37) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:50.40; (40) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:50.40
GIRLS: (1) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:21.40; (2) Halle Lamb, CCSB; 1:27.08; (3) Mia Schuchard, VAAST, 1:27.68; (4) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:28.08; (5) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:30.35; (6) Katie Danelski, HERM, 1:31.74; (7) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:34.36; (8) Emma Crum, VAAST, 1:34.61; (9) Cora Nephew, EAST, 1:35.22; (10) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:35.48; (28) Abigail Helms, HIB, 2:01.45; (29) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 2:07.68; (33) Alli Raukar, HIB, 2;17.95; (34) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 2:21.01
